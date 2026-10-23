 Mumbai Local Train Detained For 15 Minutes Between Vikhroli And Ghatkopar After Injured Man Found Between Tracks
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Mumbai Local Train Detained For 15 Minutes Between Vikhroli And Ghatkopar After Injured Man Found Between Tracks

A Central Railway local was detained for 15 minutes between Vikhroli and Ghatkopar on Friday morning after staff found an unidentified man, around 30, with a head injury between the fifth and sixth lines. The train manager assisted him before handing him over to the Deputy Station Master at Ghatkopar. The incident was reported at 8.35 am, and the train was detained until 8.49 am.

Abhishek PathakUpdated: Friday, October 23, 2026, 10:08 PM IST
Mumbai Local Train Detained For 15 Minutes Between Vikhroli And Ghatkopar After Injured Man Found Between Tracks
Railway staff assisted an injured man found between tracks near Ghatkopar, briefly disrupting Central Railway local services | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai, October 23, 2026: A Central Railway local train was detained for 15 minutes between Vikhroli and Ghatkopar on Friday morning after railway staff found an unidentified man, aged around 30, lying with a head injury between the fifth and sixth railway lines. The man was attended to by the train manager and later handed over to the Deputy Station Master at Ghatkopar.

Train Detained for 15 Minutes

According to railway officials, the incident was reported at around 8.35 am on the Up Through line between Vikhroli and Ghatkopar. The local remained detained until 8.49 am while the injured man was attended to.

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Railway Staff Assist Injured Man

Railway staff assisted the man, who was found between the fifth and sixth lines rather than on the tracks used by the local train. The train manager provided assistance before handing him over to the Deputy Station Master at Ghatkopar for further action.

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