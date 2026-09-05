Mumbai Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Delivery Rider Dies After Electric Scooter Collides With SUV In Bandra West; Driver Arrested

The 20-year-old rider succumbed to head injuries after his electric scooter collided with an SUV in Bandra West | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 5, 2026: A 20-year-old youth died after sustaining serious head injuries in an accident in Bandra West. The accident occurred on Friday night, and the youth succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Shubham Prajapati, was a delivery rider who was riding a Yulu electric scooter when he attempted to overtake another vehicle.

At the same time, a high-end SUV coming from the opposite direction collided with his scooter, leaving him seriously injured. Prajapati was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment. The Bandra police arrested the SUV driver, identified as Yuvraj Baheti, 28.

The black SUV, bearing a Rajasthan registration number, was allegedly being driven by Baheti, the son of a Mahalaxmi-based businessman involved in the import-export business.

The vehicle, valued at around Rs 2.5 crore, was impounded by the police. Baheti was produced before a Bandra court on Saturday and was later granted bail.

Police Receive Accident Alert

According to the Bandra police, at around 10.38 pm on Friday, the police control room received information about an accident on the Sea Link Reclamation stretch above the Coastal Road on the Western Express Highway in Bandra West.

A police team immediately reached the spot and found Prajapati lying unconscious on the westbound carriageway, with severe bleeding from his head. His Yulu electric scooter was lying beside him.

The police rushed Prajapati to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West by ambulance. He was admitted, and treatment was started. However, at around 12.10 am, doctors declared him dead. The police found an Aadhaar card on him and confirmed his identity as Prajapati.

SUV Driver Detained

During the investigation, the police found a black-coloured SUV about 100 metres away from the accident spot. Their inquiry revealed that the vehicle had allegedly collided with Prajapati’s scooter. The police detained Baheti, a resident of Lower Parel.

A police officer said that the youth had been travelling to deliver a parcel. “In this case, we did not release the accused motorist after serving a notice. He was arrested and produced before the court for causing death due to negligence and rash and negligent driving. Baheti was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. He was heading home to Mahalaxmi from Khar when he hit the delivery rider,” the officer said.

The investigation revealed that Prajapati was attempting to overtake another vehicle when the black SUV allegedly approached from the opposite direction and collided with his scooter.

FIR Registered Against Driver

The Bandra police registered an FIR against Baheti on September 5 under Section 106(1) (causing death by negligence), along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. The investigation is underway.

Nirmal Gorana, National Coordinator of the Gig and Platform Service Workers Union, said, “Companies should set reasonable delivery time targets. They should also provide delivery workers with a basic minimum wage guarantee and compensation in case of accidents. Delivery workers currently do not have a minimum wage guarantee, while they are given strict delivery time targets. As a result, they are forced to rush to deliver food or other items."

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"There are several families of victims who have not received compensation. The government should formulate rules to protect gig and platform workers. Women working in the sector, such as beauty parlour workers, should also be covered under these rules. We will launch a campaign against forced labour. Such accidents occur because workers are forced to meet unrealistic delivery targets.”

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