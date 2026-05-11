Mumbai Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Construction Worker Dies After Fall From 10th Floor In Bhandup; Contractor Booked For Negligence

Bhandup Police investigate a fatal construction site accident after a worker fell from the 10th floor of an under-construction building in Mumbai | FPJ - Representative Image

Mumbai, May 11: The Bhandup police have registered a case against Mahipal Mukku, 38, owner of Jai Bhavani Construction Company, and other concerned persons for allegedly causing death due to negligence after a 20-year-old construction worker died following a fall from the 10th floor of an under-construction building in Bhandup West.

Hospital informs police about worker’s death

According to the complaint filed by Police Sub-Inspector Raosaheb Balasaheb Jadhav, 32, of the Bhandup police station, the police received a call from Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar, at around 7.53 pm on April 30 informing them about the death of Mohammad Manwarul Mohammad Masibul, 20.

Worker falls while tying bamboo platform

Police said Masibul, a resident of Shastrinagar near the Bada Masjid in Bandra West, was working at the S.B. Paradise construction site on Guru Dashmesh Gurudwara Road in Bhandup West. At around 2.15 pm on the day of the incident, he was tying bamboo platforms on the exterior of the building when he allegedly fell into the building’s duct line from the 10th floor and sustained serious injuries.

Victim declared dead at Rajawadi Hospital

Fellow workers initially rushed him to Navkar Hospital in Bhandup. He was later shifted to Rajawadi Hospital for further treatment, where doctors declared him dead.

Police registered an accidental death report and recorded the statement of the deceased worker’s elder brother, Mohammad Janrul, 24, who was also working at the site.

Probe reveals details of construction project

The post-mortem report conducted at Rajawadi Hospital stated the cause of death as “death due to fall from height.” During the investigation, police found that the S.B. Paradise building project was being developed by Shashikant Badani’s Paradise Construction Company.

Investigators also learned that various contractors had been assigned different responsibilities at the construction site. The work of erecting bamboo platforms for the building’s duct line had allegedly been assigned to Jai Bhavani Construction Company, owned by Mahipal Mukku, a resident of Anna Nagar, Kandivali East.

Police allege absence of safety equipment

Police said the contractor allegedly failed to provide safety equipment, safety belts, or other protective measures to the workers. As a result, Masibul allegedly fell while carrying out the work and died due to the injuries sustained in the fall.

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Case registered under BNS sections

Based on the findings, Bhandup police have registered a case against Mukku and other concerned persons under Sections 106 and 290 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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