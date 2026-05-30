Mumbai Tragedy: 2-Year-Old Boy Succumbs To Injuries After Mulund Car Crash; Death Toll Rises To 2, Driver Booked For Negligence | Video | X / file pic

Mumbai: A two-year-old boy critically injured in a car accident on Cement Company Road in Mulund (West) on May 28 succumbed to his injuries during treatment, taking the death toll to two. Mulund police have booked the accused driver, 74-year-old Mohan Sheshadri, for allegedly causing death through rash and negligent driving.

According to police, the accident occurred around 6.30pm near the City of Joy Nirmal Lifestyle Society. Sheshadri, a resident of Delight Building in City of Joy, was driving his Kia Seltos car (MH-12-SO-6740) out of the residential complex when he allegedly lost control soon after exiting the gate. The car crossed the road and rammed into a roadside fruit, vegetable and coconut stall.

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Niyati Rajiv Shah, 44, who had come to buy vegetables, was the first to be hit. Moments later, the car struck Pooja Raiya, who was standing near the stall with her two-year-old son, Radhesh Sagar Raiya. The impact threw the child onto the road, leaving him critically injured, while Pooja also sustained injuries.

Residents rushed to help the victims. Mulund police reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared Niyati Shah dead before admission, while Radhesh and his mother were admitted to Fortis Hospital for emergency treatment. Radhesh was declared dead around midnight.

During preliminary questioning, Sheshadri told police that he noticed a truck approaching from the opposite direction after exiting the society gate. To avoid a collision, he allegedly turned sharply and tried to apply the brakes, but accidentally pressed the accelerator, causing the vehicle to speed into the stall.

Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with the Motor Vehicles Act. The vehicle has been seized, and Sheshadri was served a notice and will be called for further investigation.