6 Dead, 26 Injured In Triple Vehicle Crash At Laling Ghat On Mumbai-Agra Highway After Bus Rams Into Accident Site

6 Dead, 26 Injured In Triple Vehicle Crash At Laling Ghat After Bus Rams Into Accident Site |

Dhule: A horrific and heart-wrenching triple accident took place on Sunday morning in the Laling Ghat area of Dhule district, claiming six lives and leaving 26 others injured. The tragic incident unfolded on the Mumbai-Agra Highway and led to temporary traffic disruption in the area.

According to information shared by 'hp_live_news', the incident began after a dumper and a truck collided violently on the highway. Following the initial crash, toll plaza staff members and local residents rushed to the spot to assist the injured and carry out rescue efforts.

However, while rescue operations were underway, a speeding passenger bus arriving from Madhya Pradesh reportedly lost control and rammed into the already damaged vehicles, turning the situation into a major tragedy.

The accident claimed the lives of six people, including a toll plaza employee who was actively participating in rescue efforts at the accident site. A total of 26 people sustained injuries in the collision and were immediately shifted to the District Hospital for treatment.

The impact of the accident led to traffic disruption on the Mumbai-Agra Highway for some time, with vehicles stranded as emergency response teams worked to clear the affected stretch.

Police personnel and rescue teams reached the location soon after receiving information about the incident and launched relief operations. Authorities have initiated further investigation to determine the exact circumstances that led to the triple collision.

SUV Plunges Into 800-Foot Gorge In Raigad

Eight persons were killed after a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) plunged into a deep gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred in the Ambenali Ghat area on Poladpur-Mahabaleshwar road between 5 am and 6 am on Sunday when the victims were on their way from Dapoli to Satara. The vehicle was found in the gorge on Monday morning, a senior police official said.

The victims left from Harne in Dapoli at around 2 am in the SUV. When they did not reach Satara, their relatives launched a search in the afternoon and later approached the police.

During the investigation, the victims’ last location was traced through a mobile tower near Poladpur. While searching in the Ambenali Ghat section, the police spotted the SUV about 800 feet deep in the gorge on Monday morning, the official said.

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