Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Thakur College Students Drown In Dahisar Quarry After Skipping Classes | File photo

Two first-year commerce students from Thakur College drowned in a water-filled quarry in Mumbai's Dahisar East on Saturday after entering the water without realising its depth, police said.

The deceased were identified as Om Singh (19), a resident of Andheri East, and Piyush Gupta (18), a resident of Kandivali East. Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case.

Students Skipped College to Visit Quarry

According to the Dahisar police, the two students had gone to the quarry along with two friends Aman Giri (17) and Divyesh Patel (17) who are also first-year commerce students at Thakur College.

The group allegedly skipped college and reached the quarry located in the Shaikh Khadaan compound at Ketaki Pada, near Sanjay Gandhi National Park, at around 8 am. The area, which has multiple access points, is frequently visited despite being considered hazardous.

None of the Students Knew How to Swim

Police said none of the four students knew how to swim. They entered the quarry without realising that the water, which reaches a depth of 30 to 40 feet during the monsoon, was far deeper than it appeared.

As Singh and Gupta moved further into the quarry, they began drowning.

Friends' Rescue Attempt Fails

The two surviving students tried to rescue their friends but were unable to do so because they also did not know how to swim.

In a desperate attempt to keep the victims afloat, they threw their bags into the water, but the effort was unsuccessful.

During questioning, one of the surviving students told police that the group had consumed beer near the quarry before entering the water at around 10.30 am.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.