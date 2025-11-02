Mumbai Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Worker Dies After Metal Angle Falls From Lift At Bhandup Construction Site; Contractor Booked For Negligence | File Pic (Representative Image)

A tragic accident at a Bhandup construction site claimed the life of 19-year-old worker Mithun Rajvali Kewat. The incident occurred on the morning of October 18 at the Shraddha Classic construction site near Gadhav Naka, when a metal angle fell from a lift, striking Kewat on the head and causing fatal injuries.

Following the incident, police registered a case of negligence causing death against Ramesh Patel, owner of Khodal Enterprises, the firm responsible for lift maintenance and tile transportation at the site.

Police Probe Points to Contractor Negligence

According to the FIR, the accident took place around 9:30 a.m. Kewat was immediately rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar, where doctors declared him dead. A post-mortem confirmed that Kewat’s death resulted from hemorrhage and shock caused by head injuries.

Police Sub-Inspector Santosh Shivaji Chate (30), who was on duty that day, conducted inquiries at the hospital. It was confirmed that the deceased lived on Subhash Nagar Road, Bhandup West. Statements were recorded from Kewat’s elder brother, Sugreev Rajvali Kewat (38), who runs a tiles business in Kandivali West, and other witnesses at the site.

Fellow worker Ajay Kumar Yadav (27) stated that the metal angle had been attached to a lift used to transport tiles within the construction site. Investigations revealed that Khodal Enterprises was responsible for the lift’s installation, maintenance, and safety.

Builder Confirms Contractor’s Responsibility

Builder Sudhir Babubhai Mehta (52), owner of the site, confirmed that the transport and installation of tiles had been assigned to Khodal Enterprises. He added that the lift and its safety mechanisms were under the contractor’s supervision a detail corroborated in the FIR.

The police also recorded a statement from Ramesh Patel, owner of Khodal Enterprises. He has been booked under Sections 106 and 290 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for negligence causing death.

Authorities have seized the metal angle as evidence and are continuing the investigation to determine the precise circumstances leading to the fatal accident.

Concerns Over Construction Site Safety

The incident has reignited concerns about construction site safety and the responsibility of contractors in ensuring proper safety measures for workers.

Similar Incident Earlier in Jogeshwari

On October 8, a similar tragedy occurred when 22-year-old Sanskruti Amin lost her life after a cement block fell from a nearby under-construction building in Jogeshwari East. She had left home around 9:30 a.m. to begin her workday when the block reportedly dislodged from the 21st floor, fatally striking her on the head.