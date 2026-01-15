 Mumbai Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Scooter Rider Killed, Friend Injured After Crashing Into Tempo Near Milan Subway
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Scooter Rider Killed, Friend Injured After Crashing Into Tempo Near Milan Subway

Mumbai Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Scooter Rider Killed, Friend Injured After Crashing Into Tempo Near Milan Subway

A 19-year-old scooter rider died and his friend was seriously injured after their two-wheeler crashed into a Tata tempo near the Milan Subway on the Western Express Highway. Vile Parle Police have booked the tempo driver for rash and negligent driving.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 01:37 AM IST
article-image
A 19-year-old youth lost his life after his scooter rammed into a Tata tempo near the Milan Subway bus stop on the Western Express Highway | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 14: A 19-year-old youth, Farhan Shahbuddin Sheikh, died after his scooter rammed into a Tata tempo near the Milan Subway bus stop on the Western Express Highway early Wednesday morning. His friend, Shahid Khan, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at V.N. Desai Hospital in Santacruz.

Case registered against tempo driver

The Vile Parle Police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence against the tempo driver, identified as Deepak Ashok Dhotre. The accident occurred around 5.30 am on the northbound stretch of the Western Express Highway.

Victim’s background

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Geo-Fencing System To Monitor 2,865 Vehicles On Polling Day
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Geo-Fencing System To Monitor 2,865 Vehicles On Polling Day
Thane Civic Polls 2026: Separate Booths For Purdanasheen Women, 11 Sakhi And 10 Adarsh Stations Set Up
Thane Civic Polls 2026: Separate Booths For Purdanasheen Women, 11 Sakhi And 10 Adarsh Stations Set Up
Maharashtra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis To Lead State Delegation To World Economic Forum Meet In Davos
Maharashtra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis To Lead State Delegation To World Economic Forum Meet In Davos
IND Vs USA Live: When And Where To Watch Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre In Action During ICC U19 World Cup 2026 In India?
IND Vs USA Live: When And Where To Watch Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre In Action During ICC U19 World Cup 2026 In India?

Farhan’s father, Shahabuddin Fakir Mohammad Sheikh, who works as a painter and lives in Goregaon, informed police that Farhan was studying for an ITI electrician course while also working at Oshiwara Metro Station. For his daily commute, the family had provided him with a scooter.

Events leading to the accident

On Tuesday night, Farhan left for work as usual around 9.15 pm. After finishing work, he and a group of friends visited Mahim Dargah. Farhan was riding his scooter with Shahid Khan as pillion, while two other friends, Irshad Siddiqui and Almas Shah, followed on another bike.

Tempo halts suddenly

Around 5.30 am, while returning home, the group reached near the Milan Subway bus stop. According to police, a Tata tempo ahead of Farhan suddenly halted without warning. Farhan, unable to gauge the sudden stop, crashed into the rear of the tempo at high speed.

One dead, one injured

Both Farhan and Shahid suffered severe injuries and were rushed to V.N. Desai Hospital. Doctors declared Farhan dead on arrival, while Shahid is undergoing treatment.

Driver detained

Following a complaint recorded from Farhan’s father, Vile Parle Police booked tempo driver Deepak Dhotre for rash and negligent driving under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He was later detained for questioning. Dhotre is a resident of Kashinath Bhandari Chawl in Charkop, Kandivali.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Local Tragedy: 39-Year-Old Railway Technician Dies After Falling From Overcrowded Train Near...
article-image

Local residents mourn loss

Farhan’s sudden death has sparked grief among residents of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Tiwari Chawl in Goregaon, where he lived with his family.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Geo-Fencing System To Monitor 2,865 Vehicles On Polling Day
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Geo-Fencing System To Monitor 2,865 Vehicles On Polling Day
Thane Civic Polls 2026: Separate Booths For Purdanasheen Women, 11 Sakhi And 10 Adarsh Stations Set...
Thane Civic Polls 2026: Separate Booths For Purdanasheen Women, 11 Sakhi And 10 Adarsh Stations Set...
Maharashtra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis To Lead State Delegation To World Economic Forum Meet In...
Maharashtra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis To Lead State Delegation To World Economic Forum Meet In...
Mumbai News: City’s Oldest Ayyappa Pooja Mahotsav Marks 76th Year, Concludes With Grand Procession...
Mumbai News: City’s Oldest Ayyappa Pooja Mahotsav Marks 76th Year, Concludes With Grand Procession...
Palghar Tragedy: Father, Teen Daughter Drown In Water-Filled Stone Quarry Pond In Virar East
Palghar Tragedy: Father, Teen Daughter Drown In Water-Filled Stone Quarry Pond In Virar East