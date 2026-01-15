Mumbai Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Scooter Rider Killed, Friend Injured After Crashing Into Tempo Near Milan Subway

A 19-year-old youth lost his life after his scooter rammed into a Tata tempo near the Milan Subway bus stop on the Western Express Highway | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 14: A 19-year-old youth, Farhan Shahbuddin Sheikh, died after his scooter rammed into a Tata tempo near the Milan Subway bus stop on the Western Express Highway early Wednesday morning. His friend, Shahid Khan, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at V.N. Desai Hospital in Santacruz.

Case registered against tempo driver

The Vile Parle Police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence against the tempo driver, identified as Deepak Ashok Dhotre. The accident occurred around 5.30 am on the northbound stretch of the Western Express Highway.

Victim’s background

Farhan’s father, Shahabuddin Fakir Mohammad Sheikh, who works as a painter and lives in Goregaon, informed police that Farhan was studying for an ITI electrician course while also working at Oshiwara Metro Station. For his daily commute, the family had provided him with a scooter.

Events leading to the accident

On Tuesday night, Farhan left for work as usual around 9.15 pm. After finishing work, he and a group of friends visited Mahim Dargah. Farhan was riding his scooter with Shahid Khan as pillion, while two other friends, Irshad Siddiqui and Almas Shah, followed on another bike.

Tempo halts suddenly

Around 5.30 am, while returning home, the group reached near the Milan Subway bus stop. According to police, a Tata tempo ahead of Farhan suddenly halted without warning. Farhan, unable to gauge the sudden stop, crashed into the rear of the tempo at high speed.

One dead, one injured

Both Farhan and Shahid suffered severe injuries and were rushed to V.N. Desai Hospital. Doctors declared Farhan dead on arrival, while Shahid is undergoing treatment.

Driver detained

Following a complaint recorded from Farhan’s father, Vile Parle Police booked tempo driver Deepak Dhotre for rash and negligent driving under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He was later detained for questioning. Dhotre is a resident of Kashinath Bhandari Chawl in Charkop, Kandivali.

Local residents mourn loss

Farhan’s sudden death has sparked grief among residents of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Tiwari Chawl in Goregaon, where he lived with his family.

