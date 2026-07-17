Mumbai Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Drowns During Friendly Swimming Race At Kurla's Sheetal Talao

A 19-year-old youth died after allegedly drowning during a swimming race at Sheetal Talao in Kurla | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 17, 2026: A friendly swimming race turned fatal on Friday morning when a 19-year-old youth drowned in Sheetal Talao on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road in Kurla (West) after reportedly running out of breath.

According to the BMC's Disaster Management Cell, the incident was reported around 11.20 am. A local resident said the deceased, Aditya Tayade, had gone to the lake with four friends for a swim. During the outing, Aditya and his friend Mohammad Faizan decided to race across the lake, while the other two friends remained on the shore.

Rescue Attempt Fails

The race soon turned tragic when Aditya began struggling to stay afloat. Faizan rushed towards him but was unable to reach him due to the strong current.

Another friend, Kunal, tried to use a nearby boat but found it was non-functional, while one of his friends jumped into the lake in a desperate rescue attempt. By then, however, Aditya had disappeared beneath the surface.

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After the friends raised the alarm, Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved Aditya from the lake. He was taken to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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