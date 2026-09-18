Mumbai Tragedy: 17-Year-Old Dies After Motorcycle Skids Near Godrej Signal On Eastern Express Highway

The fatal accident occurred on the Ghatkopar-Vikhroli service road near Godrej Signal on Thursday morning | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 18: A 17-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was travelling on skidded near Godrej Signal on the Eastern Express Highway in Vikhroli East on Thursday morning, police said. His co-rider, identified as Dhairya Anil Bhanushali, sustained minor injuries.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7.15 am on the service road connecting Ghatkopar to Vikhroli near Godrej Signal. The motorcycle, a Suzuki Gixxer bearing registration number MH-04-HV-3895, skidded, leaving both riders seriously injured.

Before the fire brigade reached the spot, police rushed both injured persons to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment.

According to Dr Ravi Rathod, Chief Medical Officer at Rajawadi Hospital, Doshi Jainam Jayeshbhai, 19, was declared dead before he could be admitted to the hospital.

Also Watch:

Police Register Case

Dhairya Anil Bhanushali sustained minor injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital. A case has been registered at the concerned police station, and further investigation is underway.

An offence has been registered against the 17-year-old deceased and owner of the vehicle.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/