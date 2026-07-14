Mumbai Tragedy: 10-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Water-Filled Excavation Pit In Andheri; ADR Registered

NDRF personnel recovered the body of a 10-year-old boy from a water-filled excavation pit in Andheri after an extensive search | File Photo

Mumbai, July 13, 2026: A fun outing turned fatal after a 10-year-old boy drowned in a water-filled excavation pit on a private property in Andheri (West) on Monday afternoon.

The boy had entered the pit along with two other children for a swim. His body was recovered by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) after a search operation that lasted nearly three-and-a-half hours.

Rescue Operation Lasted Hours

The incident occurred around 1.15 pm at the Wireless Compound in Juhu Gully, behind Jagrut Hanuman Temple in D.N. Nagar, Andheri (West). According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials, a group of children from a nearby slum had entered the water-filled pit for a swim when one of them suddenly went missing underwater.

MFB teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, with personnel from the police and the NDRF joining the efforts. After an extensive search, the NDRF located and recovered the boy at 4.52 pm.

The boy was immediately taken to the civic-run Cooper Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. He was identified as Dinesh Baswaraj Harichand.

Locals said Dinesh had lost his father two years ago, while his mother works as a domestic help to support the family. The tragedy has left the family devastated, with neighbours mourning the loss of the child.

Safety Lapses Alleged

Former corporator Mohsin Haider alleged that the plot was in the process of being acquired for the construction of housing for project-affected persons (PAP). He said the BMC's Development Plan Department had instructed that proper fencing be carried out at the site before the acquisition process. However, he alleged that adequate safety measures were not in place.

"There should have been a boundary wall and clear signage restricting entry beyond a certain point, but no such safety measures were in place," said Haider. Assistant Municipal Commissioner of K West Ward Chakrapani Alle was unavailable for comment.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating how the children gained access to the restricted premises and are probing the circumstances that led to the drowning. The incident comes days after two college students drowned while swimming in a quarry in Dahisar East on July 11.

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Police Register ADR

An officer from the D.N. Nagar Police said, "The boy's body was retrieved from the water. We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are conducting further investigation. People frequently visit the lake for swimming. On Monday afternoon, the boy had gone there with his friends for a swim when the incident occurred." (Inputs: Megha Kuchik)

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