Mumbai traffic woes: After Gokhale bridge closure, BMC spent around ₹24 Cr on alternate routes

Maharashtra govt announces structural audit of Mumbai bridges; timeline for opening Gokhale bridge announced by minister Samant | FPJ

Mumbai: The BMC has spent around Rs. 24 crores for resurfacing roads, filling craters on alternate routes for vehicular traffic after the closure of Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge in Andheri. The civic body had undertaken repair work on these roads between Bandra and Malad.

After the closure of Gokhale bridge, the traffic woes increased in Andheri. The alternate roads like Milan subway flyover, Andheri subway and Captain Gore flyover witnessed heavy traffic. So the Mumbai Traffic Police had written to the BMC seeking urgent measures to smoothen vehicular movement on roads in Santacruz, Vile Parle, Jogeshwari, Oshiwara and Andheri. The BMC immediately took measures including removal of hawkers from the adjoining S V Road and Link Road, filling up potholes and removing abandoned vehicles.

"Around 40 roads and junctions were resurfaced followed by other work of filling craters, removal of hawkers. The contractor will be paid the remaining 20 percent of the amount of the work after the defect liability period of two years. The BMC has completed 70 percent of the approach road on the north side of the bridge," said the civic official.

The railway authorities are currently demolishing their portion of the bridge. The BMC has issued the work order and the reconstruction of the new bridge has already started at the workshop. The bridge’s design was approved by the railways last week. The prefabricated structure will be brought from the workshop for final assembling and girder launch at the site.The civic body aims to reopen one arm of the new bridge for traffic by May 31, which depends on the status of demolition work. The bridge is closed for vehicular traffic from November 7 onwards, after it was declared unsafe for vehicular movement.

Some of the roads that required repairs :

Khar subway to Abdul Hamid Chowk road, Nehru road, Juhu Tara road Bandra west, S.V. road and Sane Guruji road Bandra west, Dayal das road, Shahaji Raje road, Sahar road, Navin Nagardas road, N.S. Phadke road in Andheri east, Goregaon west Mega mall and link road, Malad west SV road and Marve road, Malad subway.

