Mumbai traffic update: Vehicles going towards Sion diverted under Parel flyover due to accident

Due to the accident of a private vehicle on Parel Flyover, the vehicles going to Sion has been diverted from under Parel Flyover.

The update was given from the Twitter handle of the BEST Bus. It also informed that the bus number 1, 4, 51 and 66 have been also diverted. The update was given at 6.15. To check the latest update, click here.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 08:49 AM IST