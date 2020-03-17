Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on March 17, 2020

Mumbai, known as the city of dreams, is always on the move. But traffic snarls, illegally parked cars, closed and pothole-ridden roads slow down Mumbaikars. These are some of the reason which restricts people from taking out their vehicles on the streets of Mumbai.

Mumbai, which is known as the city that never sleeps, was recently ranked the fourth most congested city in the world. A study report by location technology specialist TomTom revealed that during the rush-hour journey people in the city spend 65 percent extra travel time stuck in traffic.

"Mumbai takes the top spot this year with drivers in the Indian city expecting to spend an average of 65 percent extra travel time stuck in traffic," the report said.