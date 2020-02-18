Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on February 18, 2020

India’s big cities, one of which is Mumbai, are choking on traffic is well known. But just how bad is the problem? A new report detailing the traffic situation in 56 countries, has said that journey during rush-hour in Mumbai takes 65 per cent longer.

A report prepared by location technology specialist TomTom, which also supplies maps for Apple and Uber, said that, "Mumbai takes the top spot this year with drivers in the Indian city expecting to spend an average of 65 per cent extra travel time stuck in traffic. Next in the global rankings are Bogota (63 per cent), Lima (58 per cent), New Delhi (58 per cent) and Moscow (56 per cent), making up the top five most congested cities in the world."

In order to save you from traffic, here's a list of roads closed for repair which you can avoid taking.

1. Captain Prakash Pethe Marg near Cuffe Parade

2. VV Rao Marg near Nariman Point

3. Jamshedji Tata Road near Marine Drive

4. Sir Phirozshah Mehta Road near Fort

5. Frere Bridge near Grant Road station

6. Morland Road near Nagpada

7. Dr E Moses Road near Mahalakshmi

8. NM Johi Marg/Lower Parel bridge near Lower Parel

9. GD Ambedkar Marg/Katrak Road near Dadar

10. Pipeline Road near Vakola