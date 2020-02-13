Mumbai Traffic Woes: Every Mumbaikar spends 11 days in traffic every year

If you live and work in Mumbai, there is a high chance that you have spent many a frustrating minute stuck in traffic, inching slowly along a congested street.

But how bad is the situation really?

Well, according to a research report by IDFC Institute, the average commute on Mumbai’s major routes is longer than an hour, more than double the averages of Singapore, Hong Kong and New York!

Taking this one hour commute as an average, this would mean that in a year Mumbaikars spend anywhere between 10-15 days a year simply being stuck in traffic.

Keep in mind that this is assuming a 30 minute commute (in ideal conditions), which is not a luxury that everyone has.

Going by this duration, Mumbaikars waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic. The situation worsens during the rainy season, where a 30-minute journey can extend to 70 minutes or more.

To quote the researchers, "We found that every petrol-fueled daily round trip commute between Borivali and Lower Parel costs more than INR 350 due to congestion."

Analysing over half a billion data points, between 2016 and 2018, sourced from Uber’s ‘Movement’ tool, the researchers opine that the estimated opportunity cost along the selected routes ranges between INR 27 and 55 and the average opportunity cost is estimated to be INR 42 per person.

"In other words, this is the average cost of time spent in traffic due to congestion. As mean wages rise, this figure increases. Further, given the amount of additional carbon dioxide emitted, congestion could be causing health problems across the city," they write.

Mumbai had a population of more than 12 million when the country’s last Census was conducted in 2011 and is one of the densest cities in the world. With the city being the financial capital of India and a business hub, one can safely assume that even beyond the Census, there may be many others who are travelling through the city on a daily basis.