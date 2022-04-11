Mumbai: Traffic restrictions in city for repairs, decongestion

In the view to decongest the traffic and make way for development, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued new guidelines and a few restrictions.

While the 90 feet road in Ghatkopar's Pant Nagar from Samta Nagar Colony to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Circle will be shut for traffic, there will be odd/even parking restrictions on New DN Nagar Road in Andheri (W).

A traffic notification issued by the Mumbai Police stated that road drainage work will be carried out at Samta Colony, Pant Nagar, Ghatkopar (East) by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the coming days.

All the vehicles passing through the Eastern Expressway railway quarters via Samta Colony shall not come through Railway Quarters and instead use northbound to proceed to the 90 feet road at Pant Nagar.

The notification states that all types of vehicles travelling from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar circle, 90 feet road to Eastern Express Highway, Samta Colony should go straight from 90 feet road, to proceed to Chembur-Mankhurd.

Meanwhile, the notification also states that the parking of motor vehicles shall be regulated by a unilateral parking system which will be on the eastern side on 'even' dates and the western side on 'odd' dates.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 09:29 PM IST