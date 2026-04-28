Mumbai Traffic Relief: Parel TT Flyover's Northbound Lane Reopens, Southbound Repairs Next

Commuters get relief as northbound lane of Parel TT flyover reopens after civic repairs | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, April 28: The northbound lane connecting Lalbaug to Hindmata of the Parel TT flyover was opened for traffic on Tuesday, giving relief to commuters.

From Wednesday, the BMC will begin repair work on the southbound lane and the work will be completed in a month. By the time the monsoon hits Mumbai, the entire flyover will be opened for traffic, officials from the civic bridges department said.

BMC undertaking phased repairs

Earlier in March, the BMC undertook the repair of the crucial connector in two phases. The ongoing work includes reducing expansion joints of the bridge and resurfacing.

A key part of the project is reducing expansion joints from 22 to 9 by creating deck continuity, and replacing asphalt with concrete, which will ensure a smoother and more stable ride, especially during the monsoon. The project is at the estimated cost of Rs 17 crore.

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Key traffic artery built in 1980

Built in 1980, the Parel TT flyover is a key artery on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, crucial for easing traffic at a busy junction. The repair work would have been completed in lesser time, but considering the cruciality of the flyover and the heavy vehicular movement it sees every day, the BMC and the Mumbai Police Traffic Department decided to do it phase-wise, with one lane in each phase.

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