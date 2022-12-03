Mumbai: Traffic Police Unit announces two-day traffic diversions in Dadar area from Dec 5 to 7

Mumbai traffic diversions: Representative image |

Mumbai: On the occasion of 66th Death Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahaparinirvan Din, celebrated on the 6th of December a very large number of his followers visit the Chaityabhoomi to pay tribute to him every year.

As a result, the Mumbai Traffic Police Unit has shared a traffic diversion advisory on its Twitter handle giving a detailed information about the road closures and diversions of traffic in Dadar and its surrounding areas.

Ahead of Mahaparinirvan Din on 6th December, in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic, following measures shall be imposed from 06.00 hrs. of 05/12/2022 till 24.00 hrs of 07/12/2022.

The diversion shall be implemented from the morning 06.00 hrs of December 5 and shall be followed until 24.00 hrs of December 7. The Swatantraveer Savarkar Road shall be completely closed for any vehicular movement from the Siddhivinayak Junction to Hinduja Hospital. However, for the local residents there are suitable measures given to be followed.

Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road, Ranade Road, Jambhekar Maharaj Road, Keluskar Road and M. B. Raut Road will all be closed for any type of vehicular movement. Heavy vehicles shall not be allowed to enter the vicinity of Dadar to avoid traffic issues.

With the motive to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Dadar along with the ease of movement for the people who would visit Chaityabhoomi within those days, the Traffic Police Unit has taken every possible measure in that way. However, even the citizens are appealed to follow the advisory and travel accordingly to avoid getting into unnecessary traffic.