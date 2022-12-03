Mumbai: BMC floats tender for Gokhale bridge dismantling

Gokhale bridge | FPJ

Mumbai: The tender for the dismantling of Gokhale bridge is opened on Friday. According to general manager of WR, the dismantling work of Gokhale bridge (railway portions one arms) will be completed by March 2023.

Demolition work of Gokhale bridge will be done by the railway. After the completion of demolition work, BMC will start the construction process of new bridge at the same location.

Recently, BMC has finalised the contractor to reconstruct the railway portion of Andheri’s Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge, which has been shut since Nov 7 to vehicles and pedestrians alike.

Of five companies that participated in the bidding process, AB Infrabuild quoted the lowest at Rs. 74.5 crore, which is 12% below the cost estimated by the BMC, which was Rs. 84 crore.

The work order is likely to be issued within the next 15 days,a civic official said.

The BMC wants to issue the work order in the next two weeks so that prefabrication of the structure and construction can start soon. The civic body wants to reopen two lanes of the bridge by May 2023. The other two lanes are scheduled to be opened by September 2023.