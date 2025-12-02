Mumbai Traffic Police Seize 517 Illegal E-Bikes In City-Wide Crackdown

A representative image of E Bike | Pexels Image

Mumbai: In a major move against traffic violations by delivery personnel, the Mumbai Traffic Police have launched a city-wide crackdown on unregistered e-bikes being used illegally for commercial deliveries.

Officials said many food and parcel delivery riders have been using electric two-wheelers not registered with the Regional Transport Office (RTO). Despite being unregistered, these e-bikes are frequently used for commercial deliveries, violating the Motor Vehicles Act. Riders were also repeatedly observed riding on the wrong side, using footpaths, jumping signals, and driving recklessly, posing serious risks to public safety.

Three-Day Special Enforcement Drive

Following complaints from citizens and concerns from traffic officers, the Mumbai Traffic Police conducted a special drive between November 27 and 29. Teams across the city took strict action against violators.

November 27: 23 traffic offence cases, 63 local offence cases, 77 e-bikes seized

November 28: 41 traffic offence cases, 271 local offence cases, 230 e-bikes seized

November 29: 27 traffic offence cases, 246 local offence cases, 210 e-bikes seized

By the end of the campaign, police registered 91 traffic offences, 580 local offence cases, and seized a total of 517 unregistered e-bikes used for commercial deliveries.

Traffic Police Issue Warning

Officials emphasised that enforcement operations will continue in the coming days. Delivery riders and companies are warned to ensure that vehicles used for commercial operations are legally registered and comply with traffic rules.

Authorities also appealed to citizens to report reckless driving and illegal e-bike usage by calling traffic helpline numbers.

