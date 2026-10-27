Mumbai Traffic Police Launch 'Dazzling Light' Drive; 12,585 Vehicles Penalised, ₹88.47 Lakh Fines Imposed | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police have launched a special ‘Dazzling Light’ campaign to prevent road accidents caused by the use of excessively bright and blinding lights on vehicles at night.

Unauthorised LED Bars And High-Intensity Headlights Pose Accident Risks

The use of unauthorised additional flashlights, LED bars and fancy, high-intensity headlights can temporarily impair the vision of oncoming motorists, increasing the risk of serious road accidents. The campaign aims to prevent such accidents and ensure safer journeys for citizens.

According to the Mumbai Traffic Police, action was taken against a total of 12,585 vehicles across 41 traffic divisions in Mumbai between June 1 and October 26, 2026, under Sections 235/177 of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules (MMVR) and the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA), as mentioned in the traffic police statement. A total of ₹88,47,500 in fines was imposed on the violators during this period.

Police Urge Motorists To Use Low-Beam Headlights At Night

The traffic police said the special drive would continue in the coming days. Motorists have been urged to use low-beam headlights while driving at night and refrain from installing or using unauthorised flashlights, LED bars or fancy lights that emit excessively bright beams. They have also been advised to strictly follow traffic regulations.

Emphasising that road safety is a shared responsibility, the Mumbai Traffic Police have appealed to responsible citizens to cooperate with the authorities and help ensure the safety of themselves and other road users.

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