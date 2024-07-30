Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Event At Worli's Nehru Planetarium; Check Details Here | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police issued an advisory on Tuesday ahead of an event at Nehru Planetarium in Worli, set to take place on July 30 and July 31. The advisory addresses potential traffic congestion due to the event and outlines measures to ensure smooth traffic flow within the Worli Traffic Division.

Details On Entry & Exit Points

The notification, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police Samadhan Pawar, highlighted that entry from Hinduja House at Rajani Patel Junction (Lotus Junction) and exit via Sanghi Path road are likely to cause traffic congestion. To mitigate this, a temporary traffic management plan has been implemented.

On 30-07-24 from 10:00 to 31-07-24 at 20:00, a large crowd is expected at Nehru Planetarium. To avoid congestion on Annie Besant Road, traffic on Motilal Sanghi Road will be temporarily diverted to avoid inconvenience. Citizens, please take note.#MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/hdPsdcmO2O — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 30, 2024

Details On Traffic Diversion & Alternate Routes

One-way Traffic: Motilal Sanghi Road will be converted into a one-way street, allowing traffic only from Sanghi Path Junction to Rajani Patel Junction (Lotus Junction) near Hinduja House.

Alternate Route: Vehicles heading to Nehru Center, NSCI, or Mariamma Nagar from Rajani Patel Junction should continue straight on Dr Annie Besant Road until Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Junction, then make a U-turn to reach their destination.

These traffic changes will be in effect from 10 am on July 30 to 8 pm on July 31. Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and adhere to the traffic diversions to avoid inconvenience.