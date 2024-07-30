 Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Event At Worli's Nehru Planetarium; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Event At Worli's Nehru Planetarium; Check Details Here

Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Event At Worli's Nehru Planetarium; Check Details Here

The notification, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police Samadhan Pawar, highlighted that entry from Hinduja House at Rajani Patel Junction (Lotus Junction) and exit via Sanghi Path road are likely to cause traffic congestion.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 09:29 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Event At Worli's Nehru Planetarium; Check Details Here | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police issued an advisory on Tuesday ahead of an event at Nehru Planetarium in Worli, set to take place on July 30 and July 31. The advisory addresses potential traffic congestion due to the event and outlines measures to ensure smooth traffic flow within the Worli Traffic Division.

Details On Entry & Exit Points

The notification, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police Samadhan Pawar, highlighted that entry from Hinduja House at Rajani Patel Junction (Lotus Junction) and exit via Sanghi Path road are likely to cause traffic congestion. To mitigate this, a temporary traffic management plan has been implemented.

Details On Traffic Diversion & Alternate Routes

One-way Traffic: Motilal Sanghi Road will be converted into a one-way street, allowing traffic only from Sanghi Path Junction to Rajani Patel Junction (Lotus Junction) near Hinduja House.

Alternate Route: Vehicles heading to Nehru Center, NSCI, or Mariamma Nagar from Rajani Patel Junction should continue straight on Dr Annie Besant Road until Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Junction, then make a U-turn to reach their destination.

These traffic changes will be in effect from 10 am on July 30 to 8 pm on July 31. Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and adhere to the traffic diversions to avoid inconvenience.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Showers Today; Rainfall To Gradually Decrease In Coming...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Showers Today; Rainfall To Gradually Decrease In Coming...

Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Event At Worli's Nehru Planetarium; Check Details...

Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Event At Worli's Nehru Planetarium; Check Details...

Uran Murder Case: Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Accused Daud Shaikh In Karnataka; Love Triangle...

Uran Murder Case: Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Accused Daud Shaikh In Karnataka; Love Triangle...

Mumbai: Western Railway Local Services Disrupted Due To Technical Snag Between Mira Road-Bhayandar;...

Mumbai: Western Railway Local Services Disrupted Due To Technical Snag Between Mira Road-Bhayandar;...

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Launches Pioneering Vocational Training And Placement Camps For SSC Students

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Launches Pioneering Vocational Training And Placement Camps For SSC Students