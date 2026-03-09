 Mumbai Traffic Police Issue 26,462 E-Challans Against Vehicles Parked At Bus Stops
Mumbai Traffic Police issued 26,462 e-challans during a special drive between February 23 and March 8 against vehicles illegally parked at bus stops. Authorities said such violations obstruct buses, inconvenience commuters, and contribute to traffic congestion across the city.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, March 09, 2026, 06:05 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Traffic Police conduct enforcement against vehicles illegally parked at bus stops during a citywide special drive | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, March 9: In an effort to ensure smooth and safe public transportation in Mumbai and to prevent inconvenience to bus commuters at designated bus stops, the Mumbai Traffic Police carried out a special enforcement drive across the city.

Special enforcement drive across bus stops

As part of the drive, strict action was taken against vehicle owners who had illegally parked their vehicles at bus stops. The special campaign was conducted between February 23, 2026, and March 8, 2026, at various bus stops across Mumbai. Action was initiated through the e-challan system.

Authorities stated that illegal parking at bus stops prevents buses from halting properly and causes significant inconvenience to passengers while boarding and alighting. Such violations also contribute to traffic congestion and increase the risk of accidents.

Thousands of violators penalised

During the campaign, action was taken against violators under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and other relevant rules. A total of 26,462 e-challans were issued against motorists for illegally parking vehicles at bus stops. Through these penalties, a total fine amount of ₹10,51,600 has been recovered.

Traffic police appeal to citizens

The Mumbai Traffic Police have appealed to citizens not to park vehicles at bus stops, pedestrian pathways, no-parking zones, and main roads. Citizens have also been urged to follow traffic rules and cooperate in maintaining smooth traffic movement across the city.

