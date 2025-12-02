 Mumbai Traffic Police Issue 23,000 E-Challans In One Week In Major Crackdown On Illegal Parking
Poonam AprajUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 11:27 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Traffic Police | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: In a major crackdown aimed at strengthening security and improving traffic management, the Mumbai Traffic Police carried out an extensive drive against illegally parked vehicles at key junctions, markets, railway stations, metro stations and other crowded locations across the city. The action was conducted through the E-challan system between November 25 and December 1, 2025.

Nearly 23,000 Vehicles Penalised; Over ₹2.7 Crore Collected

During the week-long enforcement, 22,955 vehicles were penalised for being left unattended or parked in a manner that caused obstruction, inconvenience, or potential danger to the public.

The fines collected from this single category stood at ₹2,70,63,500.

Breakdown of Other Parking Violations

Strict action was also taken for additional violations:

Parking on footpaths and zebra crossings: 39 e-challans | Fine: ₹58,500

Double parking: 38 e-challans | Fine: ₹57,000

Parking near bus stops, educational institutions and hospitals: 21 e-challans | Fine: ₹31,500

Parking in “No Parking” zones: 28 e-challans | Fine: ₹42,000

Blocking building entry/exit gates: 1 e-challan | Fine: ₹1,500

Stopping/halting in prohibited road stretches: 1 e-challan | Fine: ₹1,500

Across all listed violations, the total number of e-challans issued reached 23,083, and the overall fine amount collected stood at ₹2,72,55,500.

Appeal to Citizens: Follow Rules, Report Suspicious Vehicles

The Mumbai Traffic Control Branch has urged citizens to strictly follow traffic rules and avoid parking in unauthorised locations. Officials have requested the public to immediately report suspicious or unattended vehicles to the Traffic Control Room, emphasising that public vigilance plays a vital role in road safety and security.

article-image

Enforcement Drives to Continue Across the City

The Traffic Police further stated that similar enforcement drives will be conducted regularly in the coming days to ensure smooth, safe and disciplined traffic movement across Mumbai.

