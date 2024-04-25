Mumbai Traffic Police Initiate Licence Suspension Of 32,658 Auto Drivers For Refusing Nearby Fares | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai traffic department conducted a special campaign from April 8th to April 22nd, targeting thousands of drivers who refuse fares, drive rickshaws without uniforms, and operate without insurance.

In the suburbs of Mumbai, Mumbai Traffic Police often receive complaints about auto-rickshaws. It is often reported that auto-rickshaw drivers standing outside shopping malls, hospitals, and railway stations consistently refuse short-distance fares by making excuses.

These people make excuses while accepting the fare, claiming that their vehicle is running out of gas or their shift is about to end. During this period, a total of 52189 actions have been taken against rickshaw drivers in various cases.

The Traffic Department has taken action against 32,658 rickshaw drivers who refused to charge the nearby fare, and 5,268 drivers who operated rickshaws without uniforms. Additionally, action has been taken against 8,650 rickshaw drivers for carrying more passengers than the prescribed limit and 5,613 rickshaw drivers for violating other rules.

According to a senior official, the process of suspending the licenses of the 32,658 vehicles refusing to charge the nearby fare has been initiated.