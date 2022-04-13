Mumbai: Traffic police impose curbs in Dadar on ocassion of Ambedkar Jayanti; check details of diversions here

In the light of 131st birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on April 14, the Mumbai Traffic Police have imposed a few traffic restrictions considering that a large number of followers of Dr. Ambedkar are expected to visit Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar. The huge turnout is bound to affect the traffic arrangements and hence restrictions will be imposed from 11pm on Wednesday till Thursday midnight.



The traffic police have imposed one way/road closure restrictions on seven roads around the area of Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar for management of the congestion and crowd. The traffic notification states that SK Bole Road will be one-way from Siddhivinayak Junction to Hanuman Temple, that means there will be no entry from Hanuman Temple.

Bhavani Shankar Road shall be one way from Hanuman Temple/Dadar Kabutar Khana upto its Junction with Gokhale Road South, which means there shall be no entry from Gokhale Road South via Gopinath Chavan Chowk, except BEST buses and emergency/utility services.



While Ranade Road will be closed for all types of vehicular movement between 11pm on April 13 and the next day midnight, the SVS Road from Siddhivinayak Junction upto Hinduja Hospital shall be closed for all type of vehicular traffic, but local residents can go upto Road No. 5 that is Pandurang Naik Marg Junction from Hinduja Hospital.

Similarly, Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic from its junction at SVS Road upto Dadar Chowpatty. If necessary, the vehicular traffic (except BEST bus and emergency/utility services) shall be closed from Dadar TT. All heavy vehicles including tempos (except BEST buses) shall be diverted from Mahim Junction via Mori towards Senapati Bapat Marg.



In the view of the 131st birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar, the traffic police have also issued advisory instructions in case of heavy congestion on several city roads. The traffic police have suggested that if there is south bound vehicular traffic coming from Western Express Highway, and proceeding towards south Mumbai, then the motorists can take a left turn at Kalanagar Junction and proceed towards Dharavi T Junction to Sion Railway station or 60 feet road at Dharavi via Kumbharwada to Sion Hospital and take a right turn to Dr. BA Road or they can use the Bandra Worli Sealink via Bandra to Worli and reach their destination.



While speaking about the north bound traffic coming from Colaba and CST, police suggested the motorists to use P Dmello Road, Barrister Nath Pai Marg, Zakeria Bunder Road, RAK Marg upto Matunga Arora Bridge and then take a right turn along Dr. BA Road and further on via Sion Hospital junction or take a left turn at Gafarkhan Junction on Dr. Annie Besant Road for Bandra Worli Sealink and further to suburban Mumbai. Meanwhile the north bound traffic coming from Mahalaxmi railway station via the Dr. E Moses Road may use the Senapati Bapat Road for their further journey.



On the other hand, the south bound traffic coming from the Eastern Express Highway may use Wadala Bridge, Barkat Ali Naka, BPT Colony to proceed ok Eastern Freeway for their further journey.



Eight adjoining roads to the Chaitya Bhoomi in the vicinity of Shivaji Park have been declared as no parking zones for the stipulated time between 11pm on April 13 till April 14 midnight.

• S Veer Savarkar Road

• Ranade Road

• NC Kelkar Road

• Keluskar Road (north and south)

• Gokhale Road (north and south)

• Tilak Bridge

• SK Bole Road

• Bhavani Shankar Road

The traffic police have also informed the motorists about the five parking spaces available in the light of these restrictions in and around Chaitya Bhoomi.

• Senapati Bapat Marg (Mahim and Dadar)

• PPL at India Bulls Finance Centre (Elphinstone)

• PPL at Kohinoor Square in Kohinoor Mill Compound at Shivaji Park

• Kamagar Stadium (Senapati Bapat Road)

• PPL at India Bulls Centre, Jupiter Mill Compound in Elphinstone

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10:33 AM IST