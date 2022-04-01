MNS Padwa Melava: Traffic curbs in Dadar, cops suggest alternate routes; check here

In the light of 'Padwa Melawa' celebrated by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Saturday in Dadar's Shivaji Park on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, the Mumbai Traffic Police have imposed a few restrictions for vehicular movement from 2 pm to midnight on Saturday. Police said that the restrictions were put in place as many supporters, and followers of the political party are expected to attend the Melawa from across the state, resulting in the possibility of a large number of vehicles seen on the Western and Eastern Express Highway, causing congestion.

The traffic notification issued on Friday states that there will parking restrictions on SVS Road (from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction to Kapad Bazar Junction), north and southbound arm of the Keluskar Road, MB Raut Marg (from its junction at SVS Road), Pandurang Naik Marg (MB Raut Road), Dadasaheb Rege Marg (from Senapati Bapat statue to Gadkari Junction), Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg (from Shivaji Park Gate No.4 to Sitladevi Temple junction) and NC Kelkar Marg (from Gadkari Junction upto Hanuman Temple Junction), where parking will not be allowed during the stipulated time.

Meanwhile, there will be no entry for vehicles on SVS Road from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction to Kapad Bazar Junction. The motorists can either take SK Bole Road from Siddhivinayak Junction and move towards Agar Bazar-Portuguese Church-Gokhale Road-LJ Road. The motorists can also move towards Keluskar Marg Junction from Raja Badhe Chowk Junction. Otherwise the motorist can take LJ Road-Gokhale Road-and take a right from Steelman Junction and move towards the SVS Road.

Similarly, the south bound arm of Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg will be a no entry from its Junction on the Pandurang Naik Marg. The motorist has been advised to move from Raja Badhe Junction towards LJ Road. There will be no entry on roads from Senapati Bapat Statue up to Dadsaheb Rege Marg and Bal Govinddas Marg from Padmabai Thakkar Marg Junction upto LJ Road in Mahim. Entries of vehicles are banned from Gadkari Chowk Junction up to Keluskar Road (south) and the motorists are advised to take the MB Raut Marg.

The vehicles coming from western and northern suburbs through the Western Express Highway (WEH) shall drop the participants at Mahim Junction and then take a U-turn to proceed for parking at Mahim Reti Bunder. Light motor vehicles can also park at IndiaBulls Finance Centre, Kohinoor Park, IndiaBulls 1 Centre and Lodha Pay-Park facilities.

Meanwhile, vehicles coming from Thane and Navi Mumbai using the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) shall drop the participants at Dadar TT Circle and proceed for parking at Five Gardens. Similarly, vehicles coming from south Mumbai using Veer Savarkar Road shall drop the participants at Ravindra Natyamandir and proceed for parking.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 07:29 PM IST