Mumbai: Traffic Police Crack Down On Pollution Offenders; Over 26,000 Penalised For Expired PUC, Modified Silencers

The Mumbai Traffic Police has initiated measures against vehicles with expired Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, aiming to curb both air and noise pollution. This year, 20,946 individuals have faced penalties for contributing to pollution, with an additional 5,866 people penalized since November 7 specifically for lacking a valid PUC.

Praveen Padwal, Joint Commissioner Traffic, disclosed that the police, in accordance with the Motor Vehicle Act, has taken action against 714 vehicles equipped with modified silencers. Among these, 517 faced charges under section 194 (F), while 127 were penalized under MV Act 198. The police confiscated and subsequently destroyed 584 tampered silencers using a road roller.

Padwal explained that the modified silencers typically contain a device designed to filter engine emissions and reduce noise. However, when tampered with, this device is often removed by drivers, resulting in altered sound profiles and unclear emission patterns.

Efforts are underway to locate individuals involved in the illegal production of silencers. The Traffic Police has successfully recovered Rs 13.75 lakh in fines from those found using illegal silencers.

In addition to addressing vehicular modifications, the police have taken action against vehicles illegally transporting goods. Recognizing that overloaded vehicles emit higher levels of smoke, contributing to pollution, the authorities have penalized 1,738 such vehicles to date.

