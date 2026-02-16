 Mumbai Traffic Police Crack Down On Errant Autorickshaw Drivers; Over 36,000 Violations Booked In 11-Day Special Drive
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Traffic Police Crack Down On Errant Autorickshaw Drivers; Over 36,000 Violations Booked In 11-Day Special Drive

Mumbai Traffic Police Crack Down On Errant Autorickshaw Drivers; Over 36,000 Violations Booked In 11-Day Special Drive

Mumbai Traffic Police registered over 36,000 cases during a February enforcement drive against autorickshaw violations, seizing 815 vehicles and collecting more than ₹1.47 crore in pending fines to improve road safety and discipline.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 10:22 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Traffic Police intensify enforcement against autorickshaw rule violations to improve road safety and commuter discipline | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 16: In a bid to curb repeated traffic violations and reckless driving by autorickshaw drivers, the Mumbai Traffic Police conducted a special enforcement drive from February 4 to February 15, 2026.

The campaign focused on major junctions, railway station areas and high-traffic corridors across the city. It targeted offences such as refusal to ply, overcharging, carrying extra passengers, illegal parking, operating without valid permits or licences, signal jumping and rash driving that endangers public safety.

Action taken during the drive

● Refusal to ply: 23,744 cases

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan’s Kabeer Chhillar Scores 100 Percentile in JEE Main 2026; Says Routine ‘Never the Same,’ Focuses on JEE Advanced Next
Rajasthan’s Kabeer Chhillar Scores 100 Percentile in JEE Main 2026; Says Routine ‘Never the Same,’ Focuses on JEE Advanced Next
SL VS AUS: Pathum Nissanka Slams Ton To Power Sri Lanka Into Super 8, Australia All But Knocked Out Of T20 World Cup 2026
SL VS AUS: Pathum Nissanka Slams Ton To Power Sri Lanka Into Super 8, Australia All But Knocked Out Of T20 World Cup 2026
Mumbai News: NCLT Rejects SBI’s Insolvency Plea Against Loha Ispaat’s Former CMD Over ₹287 Crore Personal Guarantee
Mumbai News: NCLT Rejects SBI’s Insolvency Plea Against Loha Ispaat’s Former CMD Over ₹287 Crore Personal Guarantee
SportVot x FPJ: Indian Padel Tournament 2026 Concludes At Phoenix Palladium Mumbai With Thrilling Doubles Showdowns
SportVot x FPJ: Indian Padel Tournament 2026 Concludes At Phoenix Palladium Mumbai With Thrilling Doubles Showdowns

● Carrying extra passengers: 8,469 cases

● Overcharging: 456 cases

● Pending e-challan fine recovery: ₹1,47,24,731 collected

● Autorickshaws seized: 815

● Total cases registered: 36,153

● Total e-challan fines imposed: ₹97,49,700

Officials said the objective of the special drive was to instil discipline among autorickshaw drivers and ensure safe, transparent and passenger-friendly services across the city. Such enforcement initiatives will continue on a regular basis to maintain orderly traffic management.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Traffic Police Impose Major Restrictions On February 17 For PM Modi, French President Macron...
article-image

Licence suspension process initiated

The Traffic Police also stated that action to suspend the licences of errant drivers is being initiated through the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Passengers have been urged to report incidents such as refusal to ply, overcharging or reckless driving through the Traffic Department’s official helpline numbers and social media platforms. The Mumbai Traffic Police reiterated their commitment to road safety, smooth traffic flow and protection of citizens’ rights.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: NCLT Rejects SBI’s Insolvency Plea Against Loha Ispaat’s Former CMD Over ₹287...
Mumbai News: NCLT Rejects SBI’s Insolvency Plea Against Loha Ispaat’s Former CMD Over ₹287...
Maharashtra News: Sarpanch Seva Sangh Calls For Statewide Unity Ahead Of Court Verdict
Maharashtra News: Sarpanch Seva Sangh Calls For Statewide Unity Ahead Of Court Verdict
Maharashtra Launches India's First Industry-Oriented AI Living Lab With Germany Collaboration
Maharashtra Launches India's First Industry-Oriented AI Living Lab With Germany Collaboration
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's Anti-Encroachment Drive Faces Litmus Test Over Matunga Flower Stalls...
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's Anti-Encroachment Drive Faces Litmus Test Over Matunga Flower Stalls...
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Main Shooter Among 7 Arrested From Haryana, UP; Open-Air Drinking Party...
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Main Shooter Among 7 Arrested From Haryana, UP; Open-Air Drinking Party...