Mumbai Traffic Police Crack Down On Errant Autorickshaw Drivers; Over 36,000 Violations Booked In 11-Day Special Drive

Mumbai Traffic Police intensify enforcement against autorickshaw rule violations to improve road safety and commuter discipline

Mumbai, Feb 16: In a bid to curb repeated traffic violations and reckless driving by autorickshaw drivers, the Mumbai Traffic Police conducted a special enforcement drive from February 4 to February 15, 2026.

The campaign focused on major junctions, railway station areas and high-traffic corridors across the city. It targeted offences such as refusal to ply, overcharging, carrying extra passengers, illegal parking, operating without valid permits or licences, signal jumping and rash driving that endangers public safety.

Action taken during the drive

● Refusal to ply: 23,744 cases

● Carrying extra passengers: 8,469 cases

● Overcharging: 456 cases

● Pending e-challan fine recovery: ₹1,47,24,731 collected

● Autorickshaws seized: 815

● Total cases registered: 36,153

● Total e-challan fines imposed: ₹97,49,700

Officials said the objective of the special drive was to instil discipline among autorickshaw drivers and ensure safe, transparent and passenger-friendly services across the city. Such enforcement initiatives will continue on a regular basis to maintain orderly traffic management.

Licence suspension process initiated

The Traffic Police also stated that action to suspend the licences of errant drivers is being initiated through the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Passengers have been urged to report incidents such as refusal to ply, overcharging or reckless driving through the Traffic Department’s official helpline numbers and social media platforms. The Mumbai Traffic Police reiterated their commitment to road safety, smooth traffic flow and protection of citizens’ rights.

