Mumbai Traffic Police Announces Night Traffic Diversions Near Bhandup Sonapur Junction For Shangrila Metro Station Work From Oct 28 To Dec 31

Motorists travelling along LBS Marg near Bhandup Sonapur Junction will need to follow designated diversions during overnight metro construction work | Representative Image

Mumbai, October 27, 2026: The Mumbai Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions and diversions near Bhandup Sonapur Junction on Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg from October 28 to December 31, 2026, to facilitate the erection of critical U-, T- and L-shaped precast girders for the Shangrila Metro Station.

According to the police official (Eastern Suburbs), Traffic, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is undertaking the work as part of the ongoing Mumbai Metro Line 4 project between Dr Kalpana Chawla Chowk and Jainam Banquet–Bhandup Sonapur Junction.

To ensure public safety during the installation of the girders, cranes, heavy trailers carrying steel girders and other machinery will be deployed at Bhandup Sonapur Junction on LBS Marg. Consequently, traffic movement at the junction will be restricted in both directions, except for emergency vehicles, during the specified hours.

The traffic restrictions will be in force daily from 11 pm to 6 am the following morning, or until the completion of the work, as per the directions of the Inspector-in-Charge of the Mulund Traffic Division.

Northbound Traffic Diversions

Thane-bound traffic: Vehicles coming from the Kanjurmarg–Bhandup side and proceeding towards Bhandup Sonapur Junction, Mulund and the Eastern Express Highway will be diverted at Dr Kalpana Chawla Junction near Madhuban Garden, adjacent to Bhandup Police Station.

Vehicles will be diverted via Bhandup Village Road, take a left turn at Balkrishna Tatojirao Shinde Chowk and proceed along Subhash Nagar Road towards the Mulund Link Road before continuing towards Sonapur Junction, Mulund West and the Eastern Express Highway flyover.

Light motor vehicles can take a left turn at Dr Kalpana Chawla Junction and proceed via Maruti Mandir Road, Lake Road, Shri Kaykai Shetty Marg and Swatantra Sainik Natha Babaji Thorat Road to reach LBS Marg near the MSEDCL office/Bikaner.

Southbound Traffic Diversions

Kanjurmarg–Bhandup-bound traffic: Vehicles coming from Bhandup Sonapur Junction and Mulund East and West, including those from the Eastern Express Highway side, will be diverted at Bhandup Sonapur Junction.

Vehicles will take a left or right turn near Runwal Complex, adjacent to Fortis Hospital, proceed via Subhash Nagar Road, take a right turn at Balkrishna Tatojirao Shinde Chowk and continue through Bhandup Village Road to reach Dr Kalpana Chawla Junction near Madhuban Garden before proceeding towards Bhandup and Kanjurmarg.

Light motor vehicles can take a left turn at the MSEDCL office/Bikaner and proceed via Shri Kaykai Shetty Marg, Swatantra Sainik Natha Babaji Thorat Road, Maruti Mandir Road and Lake Road to reach LBS Marg near Dr Kalpana Chawla Junction.

Alternative Routes For Motorists

Vehicles coming from Gandhinagar Junction and intending to cross Dr Kalpana Chawla Junction near Madhuban Garden can reach LBS Marg towards Sonapur Junction via the Jogeshwari–Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), taking a left turn at the JVLR flyover and continuing along the Eastern Express Highway and Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR).

Vehicles coming from Sonapur Junction and intending to cross Dr Kalpana Chawla Junction can proceed towards Gandhinagar Junction via the GMLR, take a right turn at the Airoli flyover and continue along the Eastern Express Highway before taking a right turn at JVLR Junction to reach Gandhinagar Junction and their onward destinations.

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The traffic police have advised motorists to follow the prescribed diversions and cooperate with traffic personnel to ensure public safety and minimise inconvenience during the ongoing metro construction work.

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