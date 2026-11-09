Mumbai Traffic Police Announce Traffic Restrictions Near Juhu Chowpatty For Chhath Puja On November 15–16; Check Alternate Routes And Diversions

Mumbai Traffic Police announces road closures and parking restrictions around Juhu Chowpatty ahead of Chhath Puja | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 9, 2026: The Mumbai Traffic Police's Western Suburbs Division has announced temporary traffic restrictions and parking regulations around Juhu Chowpatty in Santacruz (West) on November 15 and 16 in view of Chhath Puja celebrations, which are expected to draw a large number of devotees.

The restrictions will be in force from 2 pm on November 15, 2026, until 11 am on November 16, 2026, under the jurisdiction of the Santacruz Traffic Division to prevent congestion and ensure public safety.

Parking Restrictions Around Juhu Chowpatty

As part of the arrangements, parking will be prohibited on both sides of Juhu Tara Road, A.B. Nayar Road, V.M. Road and Juhu Church Road, as well as Birla Lane. Police and essential service vehicles will be exempted from the restrictions.

Road Closures And Traffic Diversions

Traffic movement will also be restricted on Juhu Tara Road. The stretches from Santacruz Police Station Junction to Juhu Chowpatty and from Tulip Star Hotel Junction to Juhu Chowpatty will remain closed to all vehicles, except those associated with Chhath Puja arrangements, as required.

A one-way traffic arrangement will be implemented on A.B. Nayar Road, from Church Road towards Balraj Sahani Marg, as required. Additionally, the U-turn in front of Hotel Maharaja Bhog on Juhu Tara Road will remain closed for vehicles travelling southwards towards Juhu Koliwada via Tulip Star Hotel. Motorists will have to take the U-turn at Juhu Koliwada Junction instead.

Alternative Routes For Motorists

Vehicles travelling from Link Road towards Juhu Tara Road will have to take a right turn at Santacruz Police Station Junction, followed by a left turn at Standard Chartered Bank Junction, and proceed via S.V. Road towards their respective destinations.

Vehicles coming from Tulip Star Hotel Junction towards Juhu Tara Road will be diverted via V.M. Road.

Motorists can also use N.S. Road No. 13 via Juhu Church Road or Alfredo Criado Road as alternative routes.

Police vehicles, fire brigade vehicles, ambulances and other essential service vehicles will be exempted from these restrictions.

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The Mumbai Traffic Police has appealed to motorists to cooperate with the traffic personnel, follow the diversion instructions and use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience during the Chhath Puja celebrations.

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