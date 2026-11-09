Mumbai Records 89 Fire Incidents In 2 Days During Diwali; Here Are Essential Dos & Don’ts To Prevent Blazes At Home | AI-Generated Representational Image

Mumbai: Diwali celebrations have kept Mumbai’s fire brigade on alert, with the city recording 89 fire incidents in just two days, including 28 reportedly triggered by firecrackers. The festive period also turned tragic in Andheri West, where a 56-year-old security guard suffocated to death after getting trapped inside a lift during a fire on the 17th floor of a high-rise.

A diya lit at the temple shrine inside an apartment is suspected to have triggered the blaze. The incident has once again highlighted the need for caution while using traditional lamps, decorative lights and firecrackers during the festival. With homes often illuminated with diyas and candles and families celebrating with fireworks, basic precautions can help reduce the risk of accidental fires and injuries.

Dos To Prevent Fire Incidents

Use Safe Lighting: Place diyas and candles on stable, flat and non-flammable surfaces. Keep them away from curtains, upholstery, paper decorations and other materials that can catch fire easily.

Wear Fitted Cotton Clothes: Opt for well-fitted cotton clothing and tie back long hair. Avoid garments that can easily come into contact with open flames.

Keep Emergency Supplies Ready: Keep a bucket of water or sand, a functioning fire extinguisher and a first-aid kit readily accessible.

Inspect Electrical Connections: Check decorative lights, plugs and extension cords for damaged or frayed wires before use. Replace faulty equipment instead of continuing to use it.

Supervise Children: Ensure children remain under adult supervision when they are around diyas, candles and firecrackers.

Dispose Of Used Crackers Safely: Soak spent and burnt firecrackers in a bucket of water before disposing of them to prevent accidental ignition or burns.

Ensure Proper Ventilation: Celebrate in well-ventilated spaces to prevent smoke and fumes from accumulating indoors.

Read Also Mumbai Records 89 Diwali Fire Incidents In 2 Days, Guard Dies In Andheri Blaze

Don’ts To Avoid Fire Hazards

Never Leave Flames Unattended: Do not leave burning diyas, candles or incense sticks unattended, particularly overnight or when leaving a room.

Avoid Overloading Electrical Sockets: Do not connect multiple heavy decorative lights or appliances to a single socket or extension board, as this can cause overheating.

Never Burst Crackers Indoors: Avoid lighting firecrackers inside homes, in narrow congested lanes or near gas cylinders, fuel sources and parked vehicles.

Avoid Loose Or Synthetic Clothing: Do not wear loose-flowing garments or synthetic and nylon fabrics while handling firecrackers, as they can catch fire or melt when exposed to heat.

Do Not Relight Failed Firecrackers: Never approach, touch or attempt to relight a firecracker or rocket that has failed to explode. Wait for some time and soak it in water before disposal.

Keep Matches & Lighters Away From Crackers: Avoid lighting firecrackers with handheld matches or lighters close to the explosive material. Use a long taper or sparkler to maintain a safe distance.

As the festive celebrations continue, following basic fire-safety precautions can help prevent avoidable accidents and ensure that celebrations do not turn into emergencies.

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