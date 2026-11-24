Parking restrictions will remain in force on four South Mumbai road stretches from midnight to 10 am on November 26 | File Photo

Mumbai, November 24, 2026: In view of an event scheduled on November 26 within the jurisdiction of the Azad Maidan Traffic Division, the Mumbai Traffic Police have announced temporary parking restrictions on several roads in South Mumbai.

As per the traffic notification, parking will be prohibited for all vehicles, except ambulances, police vehicles, fire brigade vehicles, VIP vehicles and vehicles belonging to other essential service providers, from midnight (12 am) to 10 am on November 26.

Roads And Areas Under Parking Restrictions

The parking restrictions will apply at the following locations:

Dr D N Road: From BMC Headquarters to Crawford Market (northbound). Mahapalika Marg: Both carriageways. MIP Market 1 and 2: Parking areas. L T Marg: From Metro Junction to Badshah Hotel, on both carriageways.

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The restrictions have been imposed to ensure smooth traffic movement and security arrangements during the scheduled event. Motorists have been advised to avoid parking their vehicles along the notified stretches during the specified period.

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