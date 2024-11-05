 Mumbai Traffic Police Announce Diversions For MVA Mega Rally At MMRDA Ground In BKC On Nov 6; Check Details Inside
HomeMumbaiMumbai Traffic Police Announce Diversions For MVA Mega Rally At MMRDA Ground In BKC On Nov 6; Check Details Inside

The diversions will be effective from 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM to manage the expected crowd and ensure the safety of VIPs attending the event.

Updated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 07:52 PM IST
The Mumbai Traffic Police, on Tuesday, announced a series of temporary traffic diversions for November 6 in anticipation of a large gathering expected at Maha Vikas Aghadi mega rally at the MMRDA Ground in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E). 

Thousands of party activists, leaders, and supporters are expected to arrive from across Maharashtra, impacting traffic in surrounding areas.

MVA’s prominent leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and many other leaders are expected to come together on the same stage to sound poll bugle ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections.

The diversions will be effective from 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM to manage the expected crowd and ensure the safety of VIPs attending the event. Key roads will be closed, and alternative routes have been set up to maintain traffic flow.

 Key traffic closures and alternate routes:


1. Western Express Highway to Kurla

   - Closed Route: Vehicles from Western Express Highway, Dharavi, and Worli Sea Link towards Kurla will not be able to proceed via Bharat Nagar Junction.

   - Alternate Route: Vehicles can take a right turn at Bharat Nagar Junction towards SEBI Junction, continue through Canara Bank Junction via MCA Club, American Consulate, and proceed to MTNL Junction to reach Kurla.

2. Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar to Kurla

   - Closed Route: Traffic from Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar to Kurla via Bharat Nagar Junction will be restricted.

   - Alternate Route: Vehicles should take a right at SEBI Junction, left at Canara Bank Junction, passing through MCA Club, American Consulate, Tata Communication, MTNL, and proceed via Hans Bhugra Junction and Kherwadi to reach Kurla.

3. Kherwadi, Kanakia Palace, and UTI Tower to BKC, Chunabhatti, and Kurla

   - Closed Route: Access from these locations towards BKC, Chunabhatti, and Kurla will be restricted.

   - Alternate Route: Drivers should turn left from Gurunanak Hospital towards NSE Junction, then right at Bharat Nagar and SEBI Junction, before proceeding to Kurla and Chunabhatti.

4. Kurla and Razzak Junction to Western Express Highway, Dharavi, and Worli Sea Link

   - Closed Route: Traffic from Kurla and Razzak Junction towards these locations via Platina Junction will be restricted.

   - Alternate Route: Vehicles should take a U-turn at Platina Junction, proceed through MTNL Junction, and turn right at Tata Communication towards American Consulate, MCA Club, Canara Bank Junction, and Family Court Junction to reach Dharavi and Worli Sea Link.

5. CST Road

   - Closed Route: CST Road will be closed for all vehicular traffic.

   - Alternate Route: Vehicles should turn right at MTNL Junction, proceed through Tata Communication, American Consulate, MCA Club, Canara Bank Junction, and use the Western Express Highway via Kalanagar Junction to reach Kherwadi.

These traffic arrangements have been put in place to minimise disruptions and ensure smooth transit through affected areas. Commuters are advised to follow the alternate routes and allow extra travel time. Mumbai Traffic Police will monitor the area and make additional adjustments if necessary.

