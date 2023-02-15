Mumbai: Traffic diversions issued ahead of 'Grand Dhamma Walk' in Dadar today

Traffic diversions issued ahead of 'Grand Dhamma Walk' in Dadar today | File

The Mumbai Traffic Police said on Tuesday that the 'Grand Dhamma Walk' on February 15 is likely to disrupt traffic movement in the city's Dadar area.

According to a notification issued by Gaurav Singh, DCP Traffic, Mumbai, traffic regulation and control on roads under the jurisdiction of the Dadar Traffic Division will be implemented on February 15 to streamline traffic movement.

Routes of Grand Dhamma Walk

The Dhamma Walk will enter Dadar Traffic Division via Tilak Bridge and will continue via Kotwal Garden Circle- N.C. Kelkar Road South Bound- Paneri Junction- Ranade Road- Senapati Bapat Statue- Chaitybhoomi Junction- Chaityabhoomi.

According to the notification, traffic will be regulated and controlled on the following roads as part of the Grand Dhamma Walk movement:

1. N.C. Kelkar road from Kotwal Garden to Paneri Junction.

2- Ranade Road from Paneri Junction to Chaityabhoomi junction.

3- Gokhale Road at Still Man junction.

4- Swantantra Veer Savarkar Road at Chaityabhoomi Junction.

Alternate Routes for vehicular traffic during Grand Dhamma Walk

1- Traffic from South Mumbai to the West or East suburbs should take a right at the Kashinath Ghanekar junction and proceed through Sayani Road, Leningrad Chowk, Manohar Phalke Chowk, Elphinstone junction, and Senapati Bapat road towards Mahim, or through Elphinstone railway bridge towards Dr B.A. Road.

2- Vehicles travelling from Mahim to South Mumbai via L.J Road or S.V.S Road may turn left at the Yes Bank junction-Pandurang Naik Road-Rajabade Junction-Bal Govind Das Road-Senapati Bapat Road towards South Mumbai.

3- Vehicular traffic from the East Suburbs to South Mumbai via the Tilak Bridge may use Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road-Elphinstone Bridge towards South Mumbai.

