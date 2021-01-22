Mumbai: Traffic curbs put in place in view of Balasaheb Thackeray's statue unveiling ceremony tomorrow

Mumbai: In the light of the unveiling ceremony of the full length statue of Shiv Sena Chief Hon. Balasaheb Thackeray on Saturday evening, two roads-- Mahatma Gandhi Road and Madam Cama Road in Colaba will be closed for operations from Saturday evening 4.30pm till 8pm, said Mumbai traffic police. The traffic restrictions were put in place in a bid to ensure smooth movement of traffic, and to prevent danger, obstructions and inconvenience to the public.

According to the notification issued by the traffic department, the north and south bound arms of Mahatma Gandhi Road will be closed from Kala Ghoda Junction to Regal Junction and no parking of any vehicle type will be allowed on this stretch during the time. Police have suggested motorists to use an alternate route of turning left on Kala Ghoda junction and then move towards K Dubhash Road- Lion Hate- Left and then turn Right towards Shahid Bhagat Singh Road.

Meanwhile, Madam Cama Road will be closed from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road till Regal Junction and the alternate route that was suggested is turning left from Dhure Chowk-University Marg-Right turn on MG Road-Kala Ghoda- Left turn- K Dubhash Road-Lion Gate- Left and then turn Right towards Shahid Bhagat Singh Road.

All vehicles except emergency service vehicles like ambulances, fire brigade, police vehicles and other emergency service providers will be banned from using the road during the time.