Mumbai: Traffic continues to stay worse on Tuesday, several commuters complain

Mumbaikar’s by-the-road travelling was an extremely bumpy ride on Tuesday.

The usual Western Express Highway (WEH) – southbound – was apparently in chaos during the early hours of the morning as there were several outstation buses that usually arrive from states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, etc. These buses wait for a specific hour, to either drop off the passengers or receive them. Since these are happening during peak hours, traffic movement is immensely affected causing inconvenience to the regular commuters or office-goers.

“These buses always park on the side of the road, but there are days when the number of these buses increases. It then falls almost near the middle part of the road, making the traffic line narrow which slows down the traffic movement,” said a commuter who travels every day via WEH, from home to office. He continued, “Today was one such day when the buses were disrupting the traffic. It would be great if they have a designated parking place or if the times are changed to non-peak hours.”

Apparently, the bad traffic day at WEH was initiated by the bus situation. In the Andheri flyover and Santacruz flyover at WEH, the traffic was once again slowed down. Reportedly, a long queue of vehicles was piled during noon. One of the commuters, via Twitter, said, “It has taken me an hour to cross between Andheri flyover to Santacruz flyover.” According to sources at the Santacruz traffic division, a truck was stalled between the Santacruz flyover causing these delays for a couple of hours.

A similar truck stall situation had happened on Sunday night at the Milan Subway in Andheri, which too had caused immense traffic snarls.

Between Jogeshwari and Bandra, several commuters complained about being stuck in traffic for over 50 minutes. The Khar flyover that falls prominently in between these two areas, is in a bad state, which is causing traffic delays regularly. “Nobody takes accountability for the valuable time that we waste on a daily basis behind this traffic menace. I leave home at least 2 hours before my usual time to reach my work. It feels awkward to keep making traffic excuses to my seniors everyday,” said Manisha Singh, a resident of Andheri.

Similarly, bad traffic was reported in areas like Andheri, Kandivali, Borivali, Goregaon, etc. A Twitter user said, “Traffic is moving at a very slow speed. It took more than 90 minutes from Goregaon to Andheri.