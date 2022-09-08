Mumbai: Traffic congestion, waterlogging in parts of city amid downpour

Waterlogging due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai |

Mumbai on Thursday witnessed massive traffic disruptions owing to VVIP movements, heavy rains and the Ganesh Utsav.

According to commuters, there was a massive traffic jam from the start of the Haji Ali road till the Marine Drive between 3 pm to 5 pm, along with the traffic signals not working at most places.

“The Haji Ali road traffic was mostly due to a VVIP movement of various officials including the Presidents of Mauritius and Uganda, and the chief minister and governor of Maharashtra,” said the traffic control department.

Areas around Ganpati pandals especially near Lal Baugh saw a slow movement of traffic due to the crowd and vehicular movement, added the department.

“The traffic started getting back to normal, and the local traffic booths were contacted to ensure smooth movement of traffic. A prior intimation regarding this was given to the public as well,” said a traffic official.

The heavy rainfall during the evening also disrupted smooth traffic flow throughout the city. Some areas also witnessed waterlogging including the Andheri subway.

“Due to waterlogging, the Andheri Milan subway is closed for traffic. Kindly use alternate routes for commute,” The traffic department tweeted.