e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Traffic congestion, waterlogging in parts of city amid downpour

Mumbai: Traffic congestion, waterlogging in parts of city amid downpour

Areas around Ganpati pandals especially near Lal Baugh saw a slow movement of traffic due to the crowd and vehicular movement, added the department.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 08, 2022, 09:31 PM IST
article-image
Waterlogging due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai |

Mumbai on Thursday witnessed massive traffic disruptions owing to VVIP movements, heavy rains and the Ganesh Utsav.

According to commuters, there was a massive traffic jam from the start of the Haji Ali road till the Marine Drive between 3 pm to 5 pm, along with the traffic signals not working at most places.

“The Haji Ali road traffic was mostly due to a VVIP movement of various officials including the Presidents of Mauritius and Uganda, and the chief minister and governor of Maharashtra,” said the traffic control department.

Areas around Ganpati pandals especially near Lal Baugh saw a slow movement of traffic due to the crowd and vehicular movement, added the department.

“The traffic started getting back to normal, and the local traffic booths were contacted to ensure smooth movement of traffic. A prior intimation regarding this was given to the public as well,” said a traffic official.

The heavy rainfall during the evening also disrupted smooth traffic flow throughout the city. Some areas also witnessed waterlogging including the Andheri subway.

“Due to waterlogging, the Andheri Milan subway is closed for traffic. Kindly use alternate routes for commute,” The traffic department tweeted.

Read Also
Mumbai Rains: From diverted BEST bus routes and traffic snarls to airport traffic and local train...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Loud thunder, lightning, heavy rains in city cause waterlogging in various parts

Mumbai updates: Loud thunder, lightning, heavy rains in city cause waterlogging in various parts

Thane: 27-year-old drug addict brutally murders elderly woman

Thane: 27-year-old drug addict brutally murders elderly woman

Cyrus Mistry car crash: Co-passenger Darius Pandole undergoes surgery for forearm fractures, injured...

Cyrus Mistry car crash: Co-passenger Darius Pandole undergoes surgery for forearm fractures, injured...

Navi Mumbai: Namdev Bhagat appointed new NCP president ahead of NMMC election

Navi Mumbai: Namdev Bhagat appointed new NCP president ahead of NMMC election

Heavy rains hit Mumbai's Central Railway train services

Heavy rains hit Mumbai's Central Railway train services