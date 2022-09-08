Mumbai Rains: From diverted BEST bus routes and traffic snarls to airport traffic and local train status - Click here for latest updates | File

Due to heavy rains in Mumbai for the last two days, the traffic in various parts of the city has been affected.

The IMD had on Wednesday issued a yellow alert in Mumbai and surrounding areas. As an impact of it, the Andheri Subway was closed for vehicular traffic due to two feet of waterlogging.

Apart from that, Mumbai Traffic Police has sent updates for traffic diversion on the event of Ganesh Visarjan that will be held on September 9.

BEST bus diversion update:

Due to water logging at Sainath subway Malad, buses of routes 345 & 460 diverted via Madina Manzil, Savarkar flyover and route 281 curtailed at Sainath subway from 18:00 hrs.

Due to water logging on Sion Road no 24 buses of routes 7 Ltd, 22 Ltd, 25 Ltd, 302,352,312 & 341 have been diverted via road no 3 in UP direction from 17:50 hrs.

Traffic snarl update

Roads will be closed in Central Mumbai:

Dadar Portuguese Church to Siddhivinayak Junction to Dadar Chaityabhumi to Suryavanshi Hall to Yes Bank. Dadar Chaityabhumi to Paneri Junction, Kotwal garden to Dadar TT, and The roads between Chikne Chowk to Sahara Junction. Kurla depot Junction to Kamani Junction

Roads will be closed in East Mumbai:

Golf club Chembur to Jhamamahal Junction Chumbur to Chembur Naka, Basant Park to Umarshi Bappa Chowk, Subhash Nagar to Ghatlagaon, Powai Plaza to Powai Police Station to Ambedkar Udhyan Tembipada Bhandup to Sarvoday Nagar, Laxmi Hotel to LBS Road, LBS Road Junction to Jungal Mungal Road, Ambedkar Chowk to Modela Junction to Mulund Checknaka.

West Mumbai:

LT Road Borivali to Gorai Jetty Road, Babu Bagve Marg to Kandarpada Talav to Pramila Nagar, Mahatma Gandhi Road Goregaon to Ganesh Ghat, KT Soni Road Kandivali to Link Road, Aarey Road Goregaon to Filter Pada to Aarey Checknaka. Gokhale Road DN Road from East to West, JP Road to Sagar Kutir, DN Nagar to PK Savant Road to Ceaser Road, Panch Marg DN Nagar to Fishery Road, Juhu Naka to Moragaon Santacruz, Devdip building Santacruz to Tagor Road. Gajdhar Band to Juhu Tara Road, Shamrao Parulekar Marg Santacruz.

South Mumbai:

Dhanpal Naka Junction Colaba to Pandey Junction, Indu clinic Colaba to Badhwar Park Junction, Pricness Street Junction to Thakurdwar Junction to Charni Road Junction, Charni Road to Bhaichara Company, Vinoli Chowpati junction to Prarthana Samaj DB Marg, NA Purandare junction to Vinoli Chaupati junction

Bhaichara Company to CP Tank Circle DB Road to Madhav Baugh DB Road to Khetwadi Girgaon to Hanuman Mandir DB Road, Sukhali Street Junction to Two Tank junction to Dusra Kumbharwada DB Road to Nagpada junction to Mumbai Central junction to Khada Parsi junction to Saat Rasta junction Mahalakshmi to Chinchpokli junction, Bawla compound to Bharatmata Junction,

Chinchpokli bridge to Sant Jagnade Byculla , Chinchpokli Bridge to GD Ambedkar Road to Voltas Company, Albert Junction to GD Ambedkar Road Bhoiwada, Gopal Naik Chowki to Lalbaugh Chauki, Parel TT Junction to Tata Memorial Junction.

Train update:

Raining on Main, Harbor line. Trains on all corridors are running untimely.

Trains Between CSMT and Kalyan, Karjat, Kasara on Central Line Running Late Due to Heavy Rains are running late.

Trains on Western Line are running smoothly.