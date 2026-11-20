Mumbai, November 19, 2026: In a major push to improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Thursday presented two key infrastructure proposals to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
These include an integrated road tunnel system connecting Mumbai's eastern and western corridors and a revised alignment for the proposed Uttan-Bhayandar to Virar sea link, which will form part of the Mumbai-Vadhavan expressway connectivity.
The proposals were presented at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha. Senior officials, including Urban Development Additional Chief Secretary Asim Kumar Gupta, MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Additional Commissioner P Velarasu, BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao and Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, attended the meeting.
31-Km Integrated Tunnel System Proposed
The proposed integrated road tunnel system, also referred to as 'Patal Lok', will have a one-way stretch of approximately 31 km. It is designed to connect the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the Bullet Train station in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Dharavi, BKC, Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the Western Express Highway and the Eastern Express Highway through entry and exit routes.
The project is expected to provide direct connectivity between the eastern and western express highways, BKC and the airport, reducing travel time across key parts of Mumbai.
Uttan-Virar Link Alignment Reviewed
The meeting also reviewed two alignment options for the proposed Uttan-Bhayandar-Virar sea link, which had received approval earlier. The link is intended to strengthen connectivity between Mumbai and the upcoming Vadhavan port through the proposed expressway network.
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According to the MMRDA, both projects will strengthen the connectivity of the proposed ring road network in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and facilitate faster and more seamless travel across the city.
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