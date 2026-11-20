MMRDA has presented plans for an integrated 31-km road tunnel and a revised Uttan-Bhayandar-Virar sea link to improve connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai, November 19, 2026: In a major push to improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Thursday presented two key infrastructure proposals to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

These include an integrated road tunnel system connecting Mumbai's eastern and western corridors and a revised alignment for the proposed Uttan-Bhayandar to Virar sea link, which will form part of the Mumbai-Vadhavan expressway connectivity.

🔸CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting regarding various projects of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). ✅ Mumbai-Vadhavan Expressway Connectivity (Uttan-Virar Sea Link) ✅ Integrated Tunnel Road System Phase 1 and Phase 2 within Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Terminal 2 (T2) and Eastern Express Highway (EEH). Senior officials were present. 🔸मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या अध्यक्षतेखाली मुंबई महानगर प्रदेश विकास प्राधिकरणाच्या विविध प्रकल्पांसंदर्भात बैठक. ✅ मुंबई वाढवण एक्सप्रेस-वे कनेक्टिव्हिटी (उत्तन-विरार सी लिंक) ✅ इंटिग्रेटेड टनेल रोड सिस्टम (एकात्मिक भुयारी रस्ता प्रणाली) टप्पा-1 आणि टप्पा-2 अंतर्गत वांद्रे-वरळी सी लिंक (BWSL), वांद्रे-कुर्ला संकुल (BKC), छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज आंतरराष्ट्रीय विमानतळ टर्मिनल 2 (T2) आणि पूर्व द्रुतगती महामार्ग (EEH) यावेळी वरिष्ठ अधिकारी उपस्थित होते. 🔸मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस इनकी अध्यक्षता में मुंबई महानगर प्रदेश विकास प्राधिकरण की विभिन्न परियोजनाओं के संदर्भ में बैठक। ✅ मुंबई वाढ़वण एक्सप्रेस-वे कनेक्टिविटी (उत्तन-विरार सी लिंक) ✅ इंटीग्रेटेड टनल रोड सिस्टम (एकात्मिक भूमिगत सड़क प्रणाली) फेज-1 और फेज-2 के अंतर्गत बांद्रा-वर्ली सी लिंक (BWSL), बांद्रा-कुर्ला कॉम्प्लेक्स (BKC), छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डा टर्मिनल 2 (T2) और ईस्टर्न एक्सप्रेस हाईवे (EEH)। इस अवसर पर वरिष्ठ अधिकारी उपस्थित थे। 🕧12.15pm | 19-11-2026📍Varsha Bungalow, Mumbai | दु. १२.१५ वा. | १९-११-२०२६📍वर्षा निवासस्थान, मुंबई. @Dev_Fadnavis #Maharashtra #DevendraFadnavis #CityDevelopment — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) November 19, 2026

The proposals were presented at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha. Senior officials, including Urban Development Additional Chief Secretary Asim Kumar Gupta, MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Additional Commissioner P Velarasu, BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao and Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, attended the meeting.

31-Km Integrated Tunnel System Proposed

The proposed integrated road tunnel system, also referred to as 'Patal Lok', will have a one-way stretch of approximately 31 km. It is designed to connect the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the Bullet Train station in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Dharavi, BKC, Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the Western Express Highway and the Eastern Express Highway through entry and exit routes.

The project is expected to provide direct connectivity between the eastern and western express highways, BKC and the airport, reducing travel time across key parts of Mumbai.

Uttan-Virar Link Alignment Reviewed

The meeting also reviewed two alignment options for the proposed Uttan-Bhayandar-Virar sea link, which had received approval earlier. The link is intended to strengthen connectivity between Mumbai and the upcoming Vadhavan port through the proposed expressway network.

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According to the MMRDA, both projects will strengthen the connectivity of the proposed ring road network in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and facilitate faster and more seamless travel across the city.

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