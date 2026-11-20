BMC deploys around 150 personnel and heavy machinery for a three-day demolition drive to clear 138 structures along the Marol-Maroshi Road development plan | File Photo

Mumbai, November 19, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a three-day demolition drive to clear encroachments along a 13.4-metre-wide Development Plan (DP) road between Hasanath School, Kadamwadi Road, and Uttam Dhaba on Marol-Maroshi Road in K-East ward. The drive, which began on November 18, aims to ease traffic congestion on the busy Andheri-Kurla Road.

A total of 138 structures are affected by the proposed road widening, of which 74 were demolished on the first day after completing the necessary legal procedures. The remaining structures are scheduled to be removed over the next two days.

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150 Personnel Deployed For Drive

Around 150 personnel, including BMC officials, civic workers, private labourers and police personnel, have been deployed for the drive. The operation is being supported by four JCB machines, five dumpers, gas cutters and other equipment.

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