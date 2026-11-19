The BMC has planned structural repairs and strengthening of 14 subways, skywalks, foot overbridges and culverts across Vikhroli, Bhandup and Kanjurmarg | File Photo

Mumbai, November 19, 2026: With Mumbai’s ageing public infrastructure increasingly under scrutiny, the BMC has stepped up its repair drive, rolling out a Rs 7.17-crore structural strengthening programme for 14 subways, skywalks, foot overbridges (FOBs) and culverts across Vikhroli, Bhandup and Kanjurmarg in the eastern suburbs.

The move comes close on the heels of a Rs 57.61-crore tender floated earlier in November for repairs and strengthening of bridges, flyovers, FOBs and vehicular underpasses along the Western Express Highway (WEH).

14 Structures Covered In Repair Programme

The eastern suburbs project covers Kamraj Nagar Subway, Kanjurmarg East and North skywalk/FOB, Bhandup and Vikhroli skywalks, several FOBs along the Eastern Express Highway and at Morarji Nagar, Jaibhim Nagar and Kedare Chowk, besides three culverts in Kannamwar Nagar and Tagore Nagar.

The highest estimated expenditure is Rs 1.56 crore for the FOB near Vikhroli Gaon bus stop, followed by Rs 1.16 crore for the FOB near Hotel Coastal Tawa and Rs 1.07 crore for Bhandup Skywalk.

Works To Be Completed In 18 Months

Following approval from Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, the BMC’s Bridges Department has initiated the tendering process. The works are expected to be completed within 18 months. The deadline for submission of bids is November 27.

Earlier, in the first week of November, the civic body had floated a Rs 57.61-crore tender for repairs to key structures along the western suburbs, covering the Bandra-to-Dahisar stretch of the WEH.

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The repair works have been prioritised based on structural assessments, with the BMC aiming to address deterioration, strengthen ageing infrastructure and improve commuter safety along these heavily used routes.

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