 Mumbai Traffic Alert: 13-Hour Ban On Heavy Motor Vehicles On Western Express Highway On 17th Feb For PM Modi & French President Visit
Mumbai Traffic Alert: 13-Hour Ban On Heavy Motor Vehicles On Western Express Highway On 17th Feb For PM Modi & French President Visit

Mumbai Traffic Police have imposed major traffic restrictions on the Western Express Highway on Monday due to the visit of the PM Modi and the French President. Heavy Motor Vehicles are banned on 17th Feb from 8 AM to 9 PM between Vakola Flyover and Dahisar Toll Naka. Exemptions include ambulances, fire brigade, police, and VIP security vehicles. Commuters are advised to plan travel accordingly.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 09:06 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron | PTI Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police have imposed major traffic restrictions on the Western Express Highway on Monday in view of the visit of the Prime Minister of India and the President of France.

According to the advisory, a complete prohibition on the movement of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will remain in force on February 17th from 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM  a total of 13 hours.

The restrictions will be implemented on both the northbound and southbound carriageways of the highway, specifically between Vakola Flyover and Dahisar Toll Naka.

Traffic police officials said the curbs are part of elaborate security arrangements for the visiting dignitaries and are aimed at preventing congestion along the crucial arterial route.

However, ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, police vehicles, and government vehicles deployed for WIP (Very Important Person) security will be exempted from the restrictions.

Commuters have been advised to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with the traffic authorities by following instructions issued on the ground.

