 'Always Desire to Achieve More For People': PM Modi Says Public Life Demands Constant Improvement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is “never fully satisfied” with progress, stressing that public life demands constructive restlessness and a constant urge to improve. In an interview, he said his government has moved from incremental adjustments to systemic transformation under its reform agenda.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 10:22 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that by temperament, he is "never fully satisfied" and believes that public life demands a certain constructive restlessness, a constant urge to do more, to improve faster and to serve better.

Modi, however, stressed that it is also important to acknowledge the scale of progress achieved in the journey of 'Reform Express'.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, the prime minister said there is always a strong desire to achieve more for the people and to take the country forward.

Asked if he was satisfied with the progress made as India's 'Reform Express' continues to gain momentum in many sectors, Modi said, "You've asked whether I am satisfied with the progress made in the Reform Express. I must say that by temperament, I am never fully satisfied. I believe public life demands a certain constructive restlessness, a constant urge to do more, to improve faster, to serve better." "So yes, there is always a strong desire to achieve more for our people and to take our country forward. At the same time, it is important to acknowledge the scale of progress achieved in the journey of Reform Express," the prime minister said in a written interview.

'Always Desire to Achieve More For People': PM Modi Says Public Life Demands Constant Improvement
Reform is the commitment of this government, Modi said, adding that it was something "we have shown in letter and spirit".

"I am proud to say that we have moved from incremental adjustments to systemic transformation," the prime minister said.

'Always Desire to Achieve More For People': PM Modi Says Public Life Demands Constant Improvement
