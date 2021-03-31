Mumbai: Toll charges at Bandra-Worli sea link to be costlier from April 1 - Check out new rates for car, tempo, truck, and bus here

Drive through the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) is to get costlier from April 1 since the toll rates will increase by Rs 15 to Rs 85 from the current Rs 70 for car jeeps etc for a one-way journey as part of a 18 per cent triennial hike. Similarly for a return journey car users will be paying now Rs 127.5 from current Rs 105.
Commenting on the subject Kamlakar Phand, Chief General Manager (toll) Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said "The hike is not new but a routine exercise. As per government notification after three years the toll rates are revised so we appeal everyone to co-operate."
As per the notification the rates of the return journey and daily pass shall be one and half times and two and half times of their respective one way travel rates. While the rates of monthly passes will be 50 times of the respective one way travel rates. Meaning, as per the revised rates car user will pay Rs 85 for a single jouney therefore, for a return journey the commuter will have to pay 85x1.5 times = 127.5 rupees. Similarly, for a single day pass the car user will pay 85x2.5=212.5 rupees.
Interestingly, since the 5.6 km-long sealink was thrown open for vehicular traffic in July 2009 the toll rates were revised for the first time in 2012 and thereafter every three year the hike is done.
The New revised toll rates applicable from April 1, 2021 are as follows.
Car
Single Journey Rs 85
Return Journey Rs 127.5
Single day pass Rs 212.5
Tempo/LCV
Single Journey Rs 130
Return Journey Rs 195
Single day pass Rs 325
Truck/Bus
Single Journey Rs 175
Return Journey Rs 262.5
Single day pass Rs 437.5
Monthly Toll Pass rates and types of vehicles:
Car/LMV: Rs 4,250
Discount card 50
single journey Rs 3825 (10%)
100 single journey Rs 6800 (20%)
Tempo/LCV: Rs 6,500 Discount card
50 single journey Rs 5850 (10%)
100 single journey Rs 10400 (20%)
Truck/Bus: Rs 8,750
Discount card
50 single journey Rs 7875 (10%)
100 single journey Rs 14,000 (20%)
