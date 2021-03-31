Mumbai: Toll charges at Bandra-Worli sea link to be costlier from April 1 - Check out new rates for car, tempo, truck, and bus here

Drive through the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) is to get costlier from April 1 since the toll rates will increase by Rs 15 to Rs 85 from the current Rs 70 for car jeeps etc for a one-way journey as part of a 18 per cent triennial hike. Similarly for a return journey car users will be paying now Rs 127.5 from current Rs 105.

Commenting on the subject Kamlakar Phand, Chief General Manager (toll) Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said "The hike is not new but a routine exercise. As per government notification after three years the toll rates are revised so we appeal everyone to co-operate."