Mumbai: MSRDC to re-evaluate proposal to sell Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rights

Mumbai: Unable to obtain expected response from bidders for the Bandra-Worli sealink toll rights, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to re-evaluate the proposal.

Kamlakar Phand, Chief General Manager (toll) explained, "Due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown situation, we are unable to receive the response. The rate offered against the reserve price was too low. Despite extending the tender deadline, no favourable response has been received. Therefore, the tender has been scrapped. Now, new rates will be decided by carrying out a fresh feasibility survey of the sealink."

The MSRDC for the first time offering toll rights of Bandra-Worli Sealink for a period of 19 years same on the lines of Mumbai Pune expressway. Earlier, the agency was given rights for a period of three years only. Under this scheme, the authority intends to earn revenue so that it can fund the ongoing/proposed big budget infrastructure projects like Samruddhi Mahamarg, Bandra Versova Sealink and Alibaug Virar Corridor. Reportedly, the MSRDC was offering toll rights at an upfront cost of Rs 2,895 crore. However, now new rates will be determined, informed the official.

At present, MSRDC has appointed temporary contractor for three months to collect toll on the sealink. The old contractor, MEP Infrastructure, has been continued for the job. The said agency gives revenue to MSRDC on weekly basis.

From the Bandra-Worli sealink, MSRDC makes Rs 12 crore monthly through toll collection. MEP Infrastructure has been collecting toll on the 5.6-km sealink and maintaining it since 2009. As per the government notification, MSRDC can collect toll from the said sealink until 2039. While from the Versova-Bandra Sealink, once ready, the toll collection can be done uptill 2052.