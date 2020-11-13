Bandra-Worli Sealink toll rights: MSRDC plan gets cold response

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation(MSRDC) plan to sell toll rights for 19 years of Bandra Worli Sealink has received no response from any agency so far despite the tender was extended twice allowing bidders to participate till September. Now the third extension has been called off following COVID uncertainties and soon a revised tender will be issued said Vijay Waghmare, Joint Managing Director MSRDC.

The MSRDC has estimated the value generated through selling the tolling rights of Sealink at an upfront cost of Rs 2,895 crore and whichever agency quotes a higher price will be appointed.

Waghmare said, "We haven't received the kind of response expected amid COVID. Moreover, interested agencies cannot do traffic study or projection in COVID timing. Only when the traffic is back to normal the study can be carried out and the plan will concretise"

Reportedly, the MSRDC for the first time had decided to sell toll rights of Bandra Worli Sealink for such a long tenure. Earlier, the agency was given rights for a period of three years only.

While Waghmare also informed that they are exploring the revenue earnings through a toll on a daily basis. "At present the old contractor 'MEP Infrastructure' has been continued for the job; that gives revenue on weekly basis. The work was given without a competitive bidding process and on old traffic data since MSRDC also wanted someone to do the toll collection as the previous tenure agreement was ending. Now, we are exploring that if we float a tender for short term (temporary contractor) we may get amount better than what we are getting currently," explained Waghmare.

The MSRDC has floated a tender for the appointment of a temporary contractor for three months or till a new agency for a longer tenure is appointed. The last bidding date is November 24 for pre-qualified bidders declared by the corporation on July 31, 2020.