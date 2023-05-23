Mumbai: Tobacco worth ₹4 lakh seized; one booked | representative pic/ Unsplash

Mumbai: Tobacco worth Rs 4 lakh has been seized from the Mustafa market, Sakinaka, and a 30-year-old man was booked in this connection, said the Sakinaka police. The accused was identified as Asim Khan.

Acting on a tip-off that the contraband had been hidden in a warehouse in the market, cops raided the area on May 19 and came across Asim who was moving suspiciously. The raiding party asked him about the warehouse but he didn't give a satisfactory reply. After sustained questioning, he finally relented and revealed that the warehouse number 5 has large amounts of tobacco.

A case has been filed against him under the Indian Penal Code sections 273 (sale of noxious food or drink), 276 (sale of drug as different drug and preparation) and the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.