Mumbai: To woo Marathi voters BJP to celebrate Gudi Padwa, will hoist 1 lakh gudis in city

In yet another effort to woo Marathi voters the city unit of the BJP has decided to celebrate Gudi Padwa on Wednesday with pomp. Mumbai president of the party Ashish Shelar MLA told newspersons on Tuesday that one lakh Gudis will be hoisted by the cadres and supporters on their homes.

BJP attempts to impress the voters

One of the three-and-a-half auspicious Muhurtas as per Hindu calendar, will be celebrated with great pomp and fervour on behalf of Mumbai BJP wherein the BJP activists will welcome this Hindu New Year by hoisting nearly one lakh Gudi on their houses, informed Mumbai BJP president MLA Adv. Ashish Shelar on Tuesday. Eleven party workers from each of the 9,800 election booths will hoist the gudi and celebrate New Year in a big way. The BMC elections are round the corner and these celebrations are expected to woo the voters.

Hindu festivals celebrated on a large scale

He pointed out that after the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government came to power Hindu festival are being celebrate with gusto. He noted that a very large number have taken part in the celebration of dahi handi, Ganeshotsav, Navaratri, Deepawali and Shiv Jayanti. The response to the mega drama Jaanta Raja at Shivaji Park also drew good response from the public. Processions showcasing Marathi culture will be taken out in several areas, including Lalbaug, Parel, Worli, Vile Parle, Borivali and Dahisar.